Enjoy These Magical Details About Your Favorite Disney Movies

Raise your hand if you felt yourself getting a least a little misty during this past spring's Disney Family Singalong(s). Same.

There's much to be said about the pureness of the moment, so many bold-named faces coming together for a good cause, all the videos of sweet children with signs cheering for frontline workers, the momentary escape from the stressors of a worldwide pandemic. But also, there's just something about a Disney song.

Since the late 1937 release of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Walt Disney Productions has been inviting us to be their guest, showing us the world and teaching us about the circle of life.

Few among us can't hear those words without conjuring up images of dancing teapots, a magic carpet ride, the blessing of a newborn lion cub, feeling that heady mix of nostalgia and comfort for all the music and animation that brought us so much joy, so much entertainment, so much unadulterated magic as children.