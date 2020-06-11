See Pete Davidson’s Touching Tribute To His Late Dad

Pete Davidson is giving back to a cause that's close to his heart.

During his virtual visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Saturday Night Live star paid tribute to his late father Scott Davidson, who was a first responder that was killed in the line of duty in the September 11, 2001 attacks, with a special donation in his honor.

Joined by his mother Amy Davidson, Pete shared that he had donated to Answer The Call, which provides financial assistance and support to families of New York City police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel who have been killed in the line of duty, and explained his family's deep connection to the charity.

"Answer The Call is the fund that helped my family when my dad passed," he told host Jimmy Kimmel "It helps for firefighters and EMS workers that passed away in the line of duty and it helps out their families."