Anna Kendrick is so over "clickbait."

The Oscar nominee took to Twitter on Wednesday night to address her recent quotes about filming Twilight. As fans will recall, Kendrick played Jessica Stanley in the beloved series, a friend to Kristen Stewart's character Bella Swan.

While reflecting on filming Twilight, Kendrick recently told Vanity Fair, "The first movie we filmed in Portland, Oregon, and I just remember being so cold and miserable. And I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through, and feeling like, 'You know, this is a really great group of people, and I'm sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I wanna murder everyone.'"

"Although, it was also kind of bonding, there was like something about it that was like...you know, you go through like some trauma event, like you imagine people who survive like a hostage situation and you're kind of bonded for life," Kendrick continued.