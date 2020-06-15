How Each Actor Handled Suiting Up as Batman: A Definitive Ranking

Related : "Batman v Superman's" Gal Gadot Talks Wonder Woman

Even before an actor gets measured for that iconic suit, the opinions roll in from every nook and cranny of the Internet.

Fanboys, movie buffs, casual comic book enthusiasts, even those just looking for an entertaining summer flick have a hot take on just who is worthy of wearing Batman's cowl. Despite general respect for his acting ability, one opinionated gent called the casting of Robert Pattinson for 2021's The Batman as "actually heartbreaking," while late 80s/early 90s-era Bruce Wayne Michael Keaton was lambasted for his relatively diminutive stance.

At 5-foot-10, "If you saw him in an alley wearing a bat suit, you would laugh, not run in fear," one West Virginia resident reportedly told The Wall Street Journal at the time. "Batman should be 6-2, 235 pounds, your classically handsome guy with an imposing, scary image."

Holy criticism, Batman!