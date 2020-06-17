Subscription Boxes Dads Will Love

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
So you left your Father's Day gift shopping to the last minute, and now you're in a scramble to find the perfect thing... but fret not. You can always gift him a subscription that will keep on giving all year long!
Whatever his obsession, there's sure to be a subscription to match it. There's subscriptions for foodie Dads and fit Dads, tech-oriented Dads and coffee-fueled Dads, and even Dads who need to give themselves a little more self-care.
We've shared some of our faves below. Subscribe to one today, and help Dad feel celebrated long after Father's Day is over.
Beer of the Month Subscription
What beer-loving dad wouldn't love to get 12 carefully selected brews sent to him every month? That's the plan with Craft Beer Club's Beer of the Month club, which also gets Dad a Monthly Beer Club Newsletter that tells him more about his monthly selections, and other accoutrements to help him enjoy his drink. Choose from monthly, bi-monthly or even quarterly options.
Winc Wine Club Membership
If Dad is a wine fan, surely he'd love a subscription service tailored to his unique palate that delivers four bottles of wine to his door on a monthly basis. Once you fill out your Dad's preferences in Winc's palate profile quiz, they choose wines based on that flavor profile for him to enjoy. It's a great way to help him discover new favorites.
Trade Coffee Subscriptions
Of course, if rocket fuel is more Dad's speed, Trade Coffee is ready to help power him up. They, too, ask for subscribers to fill out a very specific and detailed flavor profile, which then helps them to curate a selection of coffee from the nation's top roasters, delivered at whatever frequency Dad would prefer. You can even select whether his coffee should come ground or whole bean, and save favorites for re-ordering later on.
Sips By Tea Box
But if Dad prefers a lower octane to start off his morning, or even round out his night, a Sips By tea subscription might be his perfect match. Again, you'll need to fill out a profile to help Dad get the brews best made for him. But once you do, he can get four different types of teas to make over 15 cups of tea, and it'll only set you back $15 per month.
Mantry Food Subscription
With all that drink shipping to Dad's house, chances are he's going to need some food to balance things oout. Mantry might be the solution to that problem, with six full-size hand-selected products from the country's top food artisans delivered to his door every other month, packaged in a handmade wooden crate. Not only is each crate uniquely themed to things like "Bacon Nation" or "Greetings from Tennessee," but recipes and cooking instructions are included in every box so Dad can make the most of his new pantry staples.
Carnivore Club Subscription
Maybe Dad wants to add a charcuterie board to his wine night. Or maybe Dad just like to give his chompers a good workout. Either way, you can indulge him with a subscription from Carnivore Club, offering premium cured meats delivered to his door every month. You can choose from two levels of subscription: the Classic Box featuring four to six cured meats at $40 per month, or the Snack Box featuring meat-on-the-go options for $25.
Pickles Every Month Subscription
Mouth offers a bunch of food-based subscriptions that Dad might love, including cookies and jerky, but we're partial to this pickle subscription, because it's a pickle subscription. How cool is that? Each delivery comes with a unique selection that could include spears, garlicky dill kirbys, classic bread and butter slices, and even non-traditional pickling, like tomatoes (but no Pickle Rick, sorry). Sign up for three months at $53 per month, six at $51 per month, a year at $48 per month, or pay $60 per month on the month-by-month plan.
Hot Sauce of the Month Club
Any chef Dad, be he amateur or pro, would probably love to up his hot sauce IQ. Luckily, the Hot Sauce of the Month Club is here to help him do exactly that. Each delivery is hand curated by the experts at Heat Hot Sauce Shop, so rest assured that Dad will get the best of the best, including award-winners from major hot sauce festivals. You can choose from mild, classic or extra hot heat levels, as well as monthly and quarterly subscriptions. Subscription prices range from $14 to $35 depending on how many bottles per delivery, how often they're shipped, and where they fall on the heat index (hotter flavors = more expensive).
Candy Subscription
Any Dad with a sweet tooth will love a subscription to Candy Club. Get him a Fun Box featuring six six-ounce candy cups for $30 per month plus shipping, or a Party Box with six 13-ounce candy cups for $60 per month plus shipping. He can indulge in a selection of treats including strawberry sour belts, chocolate toffee peanuts, peach penguins, a selection of retro candy, and more.
Golf-Inspired Memberships
Is your Dad a golfer? Then this is definitely the subscription for him. Short Par 4 offers monthly golf-inspired subscriptions memberships that will give Dad premium additions to his golf wardrobe chosen by his very own personal stylist. Choose from one of four membership options, ranging from the Fairway Membership to the PGA of America Membership.
Gainzbox Subscription
But if Dad's more into the gym than the fairways, The Gainzbox might be more his speed. All you have to do is fill out his athlete profile on the site, and then every month he'll get a box featuring top-brand fitness apparel, supplements, equipment, gear and more. He can even collect and redeem points to get new stuff. Box subscriptions start at $31 per month plus $7 shipping and go up depending on the duration of subscription.
Breo Box Seasonal or Annual Subscription
Techie Dads will love Breo Box, a curated box featuring tech-savvy products geared to the seasons and delivered every quarter. Each box features five to eight nifty tech gadgets that span home goods, fitness and lifestyle categories, all designed to make Dad's life better. Past box offerings have included LED projectors, Phone Soap santizers, a Tesla X ARC USB candle lighter, and more. Choose from a quarterly subscription at $159 per quarter, or an annual subscription at $579.
Monthly Grooming Subscription Box for Men
Help Dad keep his grooming routine on point with the Birchbox Monthly Grooming Subscription Box for Men, featuring a supply of five grooming samples ranging from anti-aging moisturizers to beardcare supplies to hair styling essentials. Just subscribe and fill out Dad's grooming profile to help determine his preferences, and then poof: they'll be delivered to his door every month, with the option to earn credits and buy full-size versions of his faves that earn him points toward future purchases. A subscription starts at just $10 per month.
Watch Club Subscription
You can also help Dad uplevel his style with a subscription to Watch Gang. They'll send him brand new watches from top labels like CX Swiss, Melbourne, Tag Heuer, Fortuna and more. Just pick his style (with options like elegant, adventurous and expressive), then select a plan that suits him, ranging from Swiss quartz to luxury automatics. He can save up to five times the retail price on every watch he chooses, and has the opportunity to win a Seiko, Tag Heuer or Rolex every week.
The Gentleman's Box
And last but not least, there's The Gentleman's Box, which offers Dad a little bit of everything. The concept behind it is to offer Dad a collection of goods that will help him become a more well-rounded gent, with items spanning fashion, tech and lifestyle. The Premium Subscription gives him four to six items valued at a total of $300, with previous boxes including items like watches, leather dopp kits, cologne, socks, ties, and more. Choose from a Classic Subscription that ships monthly at $29, or a Premium Subscription that ships quarterly at $100.
