Subscription Boxes Dads Will Love

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

So you left your Father's Day gift shopping to the last minute, and now you're in a scramble to find the perfect thing... but fret not. You can always gift him a subscription that will keep on giving all year long!

Whatever his obsession, there's sure to be a subscription to match it. There's subscriptions for foodie Dads and fit Dads, tech-oriented Dads and coffee-fueled Dads, and even Dads who need to give themselves a little more self-care.

We've shared some of our faves below. Subscribe to one today, and help Dad feel celebrated long after Father's Day is over.