The 10 Funnist Episodes of 30 Rock, Ranked

In honor of 30 Rock coming to Peacock, here are 10 of the episodes you'll have to watch ASAP.
Blergh!

In case you haven't heard the exciting news, when Peacock (NBCU's new streaming service) launches on July 15, you'll be able to watch all of 30 Rock!

That's right, the Emmy-winning series will be available to rewatch in all its glory or to experience for the very first time when Peacock lands.

While we love many of the show's 138 episodes, in honor of the sitcom we have rounded up our absolute favorite episodes following Liz Lemon, Jack Donaghy and the whole TGS crew.

Whether it's watching Liz frantically try to save the day before Tracy Jordan goes onto Conan O'Brien's late night show or seeing her learn at her high school reunion that she was the one who actually bullied her peers, watching Liz's antics always makes us laugh and smile.

Be sure to check out Peacock once it premieres for plenty of nostalgic favorites and new original shows.

Until then, here are our ten favorite episodes of 30 Rock.

Ali Goldstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
#10: "TGS Hates Women"

30 Rock introduced Abby, a new writer to the TGS show, who Liz believes she must take under her wing when Abby starts baby-talking and flirting with the other writers. As Abby pushes Liz away, Liz is determined to prove her personality is an act, accidentally uncovering a much bigger secret that brilliantly painted how problematic some of Liz Lemon's feminism could be.

Nicole Rivelli/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
#9: "The One With the Cast of Night Court"

This episode lands in our Top 10 because of Jennifer Aniston's performance (which earned her an Emmy nomination) as Claire, Liz Lemon's crazy friend who catches Jack in her web. Over the course of the episode, his obsession grows, hilariously heightening to where he finds himself almost running away with her.

While all of the above is going on, Tracy tries to lift Kenneth's spirits by having the cast of Night Court reunite, to disappointing results.

Ali Goldstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
#8: "Audition Day"

This episode showcased so many of the various actors at their best when Liz and Pete devise a system for TGS' auditions to rig it to get their preferred performer cast, only to see Jenna and Tracy's egos unravel.

Nicole Rivelli/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
#7: "Reunion"

Liz Lemon returns to her hometown for a high school reunion, determined to show her high school bullies how well she's done for herself, only to hilariously learn that she was the bully all along.

Meanwhile, Jack joins as her plus-one and steals the identity of one of the school's classmates, cosplaying as an everyday man until it blows up in his face.

NBC
#6: "The Bubble"

Jon Hamm guest stars as Liz's boyfriend in this laugh-out-loud funny episode where he slowly learns that people don't treat him well because he is smart; they treat him well because he is hot.

Nicole Rivelli/NBCU Photo Bank
#5: "Lucachristmas"

This hilarious episode of 30 Rock brings Liz and Jack's dysfunctional parents to town for Christmas while the rest of the staff enjoy Tracy's annual "Lucachristmas" party, that he is unable to fully participate in thanks to an ankle monitor.

Ali Goldstein/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
#4: "Queen of Jordan"

30 Rock's decision to play off one of their episodes like a Real Housewives-esque reality show was a risky bet, but it totally paid off when we got one of the funniest episodes of the series. There's even a bit where a table is flipped, no doubt a wink to when Teresa Giudice iconically did that on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Ali Goldstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
#3: "100"

The show's 100th and 101st episode, aptly titled "100," features the cast trying to convince a now Oscar-winner Tracy Morgan to return to TGS for its 100th episode.

Ali Goldstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
#2: "Dealbreakers Talk Show #0001"

Liz finally understand Jenna's dramatics when she gets her own talk show and slowly devolves into the very worst version of herself.

Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank
#1: "Tracy Does Conan"

It felt like everything in the series clicked together in this season one episode, where Tracy Morgan goes on Conan O'Brien late night show right after having a reaction to pills that the incompetent Dr. Spaceman gives him. Meanwhile, Jenna promotes her upcoming film (that is impossible to pronounce), The Rural Juror.

