Every Time Lord Scott Disick Proved He Was Royalty

In honor of Scott Disick's 40th birthday May 26, bow down to these hilarious moments from his time on reality tv.

A wise man once said, "Whether it's Lord Disick, Sir Disick, Count Disick—becoming royal is really going to get the respect that I deserve...I need to be walking around like royalty." 

Who's the wise man, you ask? The one and only Scott Disick.

During a 2012 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians titled, "The Royal Treatment," Scott took a trip to London and realized that he was born to be a Lord. So, as one does, the dad of Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 8, discovered how to buy royal title thanks to a quick Google search and went through with a ceremony to officially be dubbed Lord Disick. 

"I'm feeling royal," Scott, who split from Kourtney Kardashian in 2015, said at the time. "This whole being knighted ceremony to becoming a Lord is pretty amazing. I don't really know what's going on. I'm loving it. This is fantastic." 

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics

And that was only the beginning of what would be a whirlwind of an adventure with Scott's alter ego.

From hosting tea parties with members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and donning the most sophisticated looks to flying a British butler in to help him with a royal-themed party, the reality TV star has given us some memorable moments throughout the years.

"It's finally time for other people to appreciate the Lord," Scott said during the sister's spinoff Kourtney & Kim Take Miami. "The Lord is here!" 

And that we'll do. In honor of Scott's 40th birthday May 26, we're reliving his most lordly moments from reality TV. Bow down and keep reading...

The Lord Always Makes a Comeback

In 2018, Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian teamed up again to prank their favorite victim, the one and only Kris Jenner.

Watch the two "art shame" and prank Kris on KUWTK

The Comeback Is Always Glorious

And when he makes a comeback, it's bound to be glorious. Just look at Scott and MJ serving royal realness. Those shades? That coat? That strut? 

A "Lord" Is Born

Remember when we first met Lord Disick? Who could forget the day? The wise Lord Disick once said, "I'm a big star. I don't need to be dealing with you peasants."

Throwing Shade Like a True Lord

Scott once said, "It's a small price to pay to look perfect."

The Bigger the Throne, the Better

Perhaps he could fit right in with the royal family.

Planning for a Private Jet

But his throne is only the start of his empire... in addition to buying a helicopter in the earlier seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott also looked into buying a private jet with his then-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. Because why not? 

Dream Big like Lord Disick

Whether or not his dream to own a jet is down to earth doesn't matter to him.

Whatever Lord Disick Says, Goes

While Kourtney wasn't on board with his jet dreams, Scott seemed to get in the last word. 

When Inspiration Hits the Lord

You can't blame Lord Disick for having the highest expectations for himself and royal status. 

No One Can Do a Tuxedo like Scott

When it comes to fashion, Scott reigns above them all. Only he can pull off wearing something that is halfway between a bathrobe and a tuxedo.

He Is the King of Effortless Chic

The elements seem to work perfectly around the Lord's every movement. Can he part water too?

Lord Disick Feelin' Himself

How was Scott feeling yesterday? Royal. And today? Royal. What about tomorrow? Take a guess...

"Nice to Meet You, I'm Lord Disick"

He's got to make his title known when it comes to introductions. 

He Knows His Status

Who has time for every day matters?

Welcome to Lord Disick's Jungle

The animals seem to just flock to him.

Words to Live By

It's quite simple really, according to Lord Disick: the harder you work, the bigger the pay day.

The Lord Dresses to Impress

After all, he once said, "People who say 'real men don't wear pink' obviously don't know any real men."

What Can't Lord Disick Do?

The 40-year-old didn't buy a piano because he was trying to be Ludwig van Beethoven. In fact, he "didn't buy the piano to play it, I bought it because it looks nice." 

 

The Lord is #1 Dog Dad

But at the end of the day, he remains warm and fuzzy inside. Just look at how proud he is of his best furry bud. 

