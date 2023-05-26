Every Time Lord Scott Disick Proved He Was Royalty

A wise man once said, "Whether it's Lord Disick, Sir Disick, Count Disick—becoming royal is really going to get the respect that I deserve...I need to be walking around like royalty."
Who's the wise man, you ask? The one and only Scott Disick.
During a 2012 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians titled, "The Royal Treatment," Scott took a trip to London and realized that he was born to be a Lord. So, as one does, the dad of Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 8, discovered how to buy royal title thanks to a quick Google search and went through with a ceremony to officially be dubbed Lord Disick.
"I'm feeling royal," Scott, who split from Kourtney Kardashian in 2015, said at the time. "This whole being knighted ceremony to becoming a Lord is pretty amazing. I don't really know what's going on. I'm loving it. This is fantastic."
And that was only the beginning of what would be a whirlwind of an adventure with Scott's alter ego.
From hosting tea parties with members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and donning the most sophisticated looks to flying a British butler in to help him with a royal-themed party, the reality TV star has given us some memorable moments throughout the years.
"It's finally time for other people to appreciate the Lord," Scott said during the sister's spinoff Kourtney & Kim Take Miami. "The Lord is here!"
And that we'll do. In honor of Scott's 40th birthday May 26, we're reliving his most lordly moments from reality TV. Bow down and keep reading...
This story was first published on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 3:02 p.m. PT.