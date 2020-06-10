The Recording Academy has announced new changes that will impact the 2021 Grammy Awards.

In a press released obtained by E! News, The Academy announced updates to the Best New Artist category, Latin, R&B and Rap Fields, Nominations Review Committees and more.

"I'm excited to announce our latest changes, as we're constantly evaluating our Awards process and evolving it to ensure the GRAMMY Awards are inclusive and reflect the current state of the music industry," Chair & Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr. shared in a statement. "The Academy accepts proposals for rule changes from members of the music community throughout the year that are carefully reviewed and, if accepted, ultimately ratified at our annual Board meeting, a process that we are proud to have continued in this challenging year."



"As a peer-driven and peer-voted award, members of the music community are directly involved in the growth and preservation of the GRAMMYs process," Chief Awards Officer at the Recording Academy Bill Freimuth added. "Each year we receive a number of rule change proposals from artists, producers and songwriters asking us to reevaluate our process to better reflect the current state of the music industry and how it's evolved over the past 12 months."