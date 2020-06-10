Too little, too late?

Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman recently apologized for the lack of diversity on the long-running sitcom, explaining at the virtual 2020 ATX TV Festival, "I wish I knew then what I know today...We've always encouraged people of diversity in our company, but I didn't do enough." However, as E! hosts Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker and Scott Tweedie discussed on the latest Daily Pop, the acknowledgment seems to be, as Stewart put it, "a little too late."

Parker was in agreement with Stewart, saying, "I mean, Marta, welcome to the rest of the world, child. Like, what is she even talking about?"

She continued, "I'm sorry, you guys. But like, people have been talking about this since Friends' inception. The fact that, okay, sure, all white people hanging out together in New York? That happens. But everybody in the street is white?"

Parker asked Tweedie, who lives in New York, if the city looks "the way Friends depicted it," to which he replied, "It is definitely not like that."