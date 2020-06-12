Nikki Bella Is Having a Boy! Look Back at Her Pregnancy Journey

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Jun. 12, 2020 6:30 AM

It's a boy!

During last night's season 5 finale of Total Bellas, viewers watched as Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev learned they're having a baby boy. The engaged twosome, who are expecting their first child together this year, discovered their baby's sex during a Mexican-themed gender reveal party.

The party, which was in honor of Nikki and Brie Bella's Mexican heritage, featured a Mariachi band, authentic food and a piñata filled with blue confetti.

"I think you and your little boy will have such a great bond," Brie told her sister in a confessional. "I do. I really feel that."

As E! readers surely know, back in January, Nikki and Artem confirmed that they had gotten engaged during their November 2019 trip to France. Not long after their engagement news, Nikki and Brie confirmed in a joint announcement that they're both expecting.

Brie and husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) have chosen to keep their unborn second child's sex a surprise until the birth.

Since the big pregnancy reveal, Nikki has kept her Instagram followers up to date on how she's doing while expecting. Don't fret, we've compiled these many updates in one place!

So, in honor of Nikki and Artem's big news, be sure to look back at their pregnancy journey below!

Nikki Bella

Stefan / BACKGRID

She's Pregnant!

Nikki Bella steps out in L.A. in January 2019 shortly after she announced she's pregnant with her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's first child together.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

The Look of Love

"Baby Daddy," the Total Bellas star captioned this precious IG pic.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Instagram

Daddy's Girls

"Dinner with dad!" Brie shared shortly after the twins' dual baby announcements.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, PDA

Phamous / BACKGRID

Pregnancy PDA

How cute! Artem holds her lady's growing belly during a PDA-filled outing.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Ladies Who Lunch

Nikki and Brie enjoy a lunch date the day before Valentine's Day 2020.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Phamous / BACKGRID

Baby Bumpin'

The Bella Twins and their twinning baby bumps hit up a farmer's market in L.A.

Nikki Bella

BACKGRID

Running Errands

Nikki stops by a supermarket in Studio City looking cool and casual in all black.

Nikki Bella, Instagram, Pregnant

Instagram

16 Weeks!

Nikki bared her baby bump on Instagram on Feb. 20, 2020, writing, "Hi my little baby 16 weeks today!"

Nikki Bella, Instagram, Pregnant

Instagram

Side View

Nikki also gave fans a side view of her growing belly.

Nikki Bella, Baby Bump

Instagram

Bump Close-Up

"Sweet Dreams," Nikki shared on her Instagram stories with a baby bump close-up.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

PHAM, Dufffotos / BACKGRID

Colorful Cuties

The pregnant twin sisters grab a bite to eat at Joan's on Third in L.A. in cute colorful outfits.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Phamous / BACKGRID

Tight Squeeze

The WWE star holds on to her man while browsing a farmer's market in Studio City.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, Drew Scott

Twitter

Podcasting Pairs

Nikki and Artem "had so much fun" recording Linda and Drew Scott's At Home podcast.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Instagram

Bump to Bump

The Total Bellas stars snap a selfie with their matching baby bumps.

Nikki Bella

Instagram

18 Weeks!

Nikki shared an 18-week pregnancy update with fans on Mar. 4.

Nikki Bella

Instagram

Pregnancy Boobs

She also posed topless and revealed her pregnancy "boobs have gotten huge."

Nikki Bella

BG028/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Out & About

Nikki runs errands in L.A. as she nears the halfway mark in her pregnancy.

Nikki Bella, Instagram, March 2020

Instagram

Workout Selfie

Nikki hits the gym for a barre workout.

Nikki Bella, Instagram, March 2020

Instagram

All Dressed Up

Nikki before celebrating an "amazing" event with sister Bella and others.

Nikki Bella

ConejoMalo / BACKGRID

Grocery Gal

The Total Bellas star stops by a Whole Foods in L.A. for some groceries.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

BBQ Babes

The lovebirds enjoy some outdoor grilling halfway through Nikki's pregnancy.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Instagram

Twinning Tie-Dye

Nikki and Artem model the new tie-dye Birdie Bee shirts.

Nikki Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy, March 2020

20 Weeks!

"Officially 20 weeks yesterday," Nikki captioned this sweet photo. "Birdie loves saying hi to the baby in my belly (how she puts it lol) Love being in the desert, makes it a bit easier to enjoy a few moments outside alone."

Nikki Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy, March 2020

Cancelled Plans

Nikki was set to attend the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. At least she documented what she planned to wear!

Nikki Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy, March 2020

21 Weeks!

The mom-to-be posted this beautiful photo on her Instagram Story ahead of her hitting the 21-weeks mark!

Nikki Bella, Pregnancy, Instagram, April 2020

Instagram

Downward Dog

Nikki doing yoga with the help of the greatest teacher ever.

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, Pregnancy, Instagram

Instagram

23 Weeks!

"We are definitely on cloud 9 knowing we are getting closer and closer to meeting our baby," Nikki wrote on this adorable photo of her and Artem.

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Instagram

24 Weeks!

"Almost 24 weeks! Love that I can still rock our @mybirdiebee joggers and pullovers comfortably! (size medium)" she wrote online. "Swipe up in IG stories or head to birdiebee.com for yours. Same with the tie dye line too! Plus we have brought back some merchandise from the past!"

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Instagram

All Smiles

"This morning I woke up to so many kicks! Big kicks! Even Daddy got to feel them," Nikki posted. "Definitely think our little one grew a lot this weekend! So we are all smiles this morning!"

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Bike Date

"When Click wants to take you on a sunset bike ride (our date nights now) you show up ready to slay him lol!" Nikki shared. "At least what I thought putting on a black bodysuit! We are definitely loving our bike rides."

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Instagram

25 Weeks!

"25 weeks yesterday, 15 weeks till we officially meet," the mom-to-be gushed.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Twin Bumps

"Both of our babies grew so much last night! Can't believe @thebriebella is 27 weeks and I am almost 26 weeks!" Nikki posted.

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Instagram

26 Weeks!

"26 weeks today," the retired WWE superstar updated her fans.

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Glowing

The Total Bellas star soaks up the sun in this pregnancy update!

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Peekaboo

"Lazy Sunday," the pregnant E! personality wrote. "Almost 29 weeks (belly button is starting to pop out ☺️)"

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Instagram

29 Weeks

"29 weeks," Nikki updated her Instagram followers.

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Feeling Herself

"Pregnancy is truly Art," Nikki penned.

Nikki Bella

Instagram

30 Weeks

Nikki celebrates 30 weeks of pregnancy by showing off her bump in panties and a bra top.

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Instagram

One Love

"Wish I could have participated in this march in a city I love so much with friends and family! Love this LA!" she posted online. "The love, the peace, the support, the unity, the message. We are ONE! One love."

Congratulations again to Nikki and Artem!

