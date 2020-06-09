Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jun. 9, 2020
Bravo stars are weighing in on the network's decision to cut ties with multiple castmembers of Vanderpump Rules.
On Tuesday, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute were fired from the reality TV series after former co-star Faith Stowers publicly discussed her experiences with them amid the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement. Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also fired from the reality TV series after offensive tweets resurfaced online in January.
In response to the news, Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes commented on Bravo's Instagram statement, "Well alrighty then! Now we have a few more questions to ask about in other areas where there's a major difference. Should we talk privately or publicly?"
Real Housewives of Potomac's Wendy Osefo also commented, "Thank you! The next step should be for @bravotv to create a working group comprised of Black talent from @bravotv and executives to co-create a shared vision of inclusionary practices to ensure equity within the workplace. #BLACKLIVESMATTER."
However, Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard called on Bravo to publicly share a "thorough explanation as to why they were let go."
"Having an honest conversation about why BRAVO is choosing not to associate with people who display implicit and explicit racial biases needs to be a part of the conversation if pop culture leaders (like my network) are going to help heal the wounds of racism in this country," she later added.
Candiace also took to Twitter to further address the firings, writing, "...Losing your job, especially on such a public platform is a blow. Instead of celebrating their fate let's celebrate what it stands for: the tip of the iceberg of dismantling a centuries long tirade of oppression & racism... Let's hope these people can step away from this very shameful experience and learn something. I hope for them to step away and truly find some edification in the example of which they were made."
Married to Medicine Los Angeles star Imani Walker commented, "This is a good start. Let's continue to hold all those accountable for making racist remarks while continuing to develop a space where Black folks feel heard, seen and understood."
Porsha Williams of the RHOA cast expressed her support for Bravo's decision by commenting a clapping emoji, as did Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan.
Last week, Stowers, who appeared on Seasons 4 and 6 of Vanderpump Rules, spoke out about her experience with Schroeder and Doute during an Instagram Live conversation with MTV reality star Candace Renee Rice. Stowers discussed one particular incident where the women contacted law enforcement over a false stealing claim.
"There was this article…where there was an African American lady," Stowers shared. "It was like a weird photo, so she looked very, very light-skinned and had these different, like weird tattoos or whatever and they showcased her, and I guess this woman was like robbing people...The woman was at large…and they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview. She's telling them what they did to me."
In the aftermath of Stowers' revelations, both Schroeder and Doute issued apology statements.
Schroeder's read in part, "What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness. I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions—to take the time to listen, to learn and to take accountability for my own privilege."
Meanwhile, Doute wrote online, "Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement's treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to her... I'm ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better."
Schroeder, Doute, Boyens and Caprioni have not commented on their firings from Vanderpump Rules.
