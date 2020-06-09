Mike Johnson is letting people know there is no "excuse" for being "ignorant" in this day and age.

The former Bachelorette contestant spoke with Maham Qadri, the CEO and founder of Texapreneur, a podcast that highlights small business in the Texas region. In this interview, which focused predominantly on entrepreneurship, the former portfolio manager told Maham that in the past he used to understand how people could be "ignorant" when it comes to race, particularly when he lived in Dallas, but not anymore.

"I met people that had never met a black person. Literally in the 2010s, that last decade, I met people who had never met a black person which was baffling to me but it made me realize that those people just may truly be ignorant," he explained. "But since the dawn of social media, you cannot be ignorant anymore—it's out there."

He added that now that people can document police brutality and share their experiences on social media, there's "no excuse to not know better" about race.