Model Anok Yai Reflects On "Racial Injustice" in the Fashion Industry

Supermodel Anok Yai is opening up about her experiences with "racial injustice."

The 22-year-old star, who made history in 2018 as the second Black model to ever to open a Prada show (Naomi Campbell being the first in 1997), recently penned a powerful essay for O, The Oprah Magazine.

Along with sharing her personal experiences with "racial injustice," she also discussed the fashion industry, her friendship with French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld and more.

"Even though I still deal with racial injustice, I'm proud that I've always stood for what I believed in, regardless of whatever amount of pressure was put on me," she wrote. "I want people to see that everyone has a story. Your reality may not be the same reality for the person standing right in front of you—so listen and learn about them before surfacing judgment."

On the topic of judgement, Anok touched on Carine's recent Instagram post, which has since been deleted but was captured and shared on Diet Prada's Instagram account.