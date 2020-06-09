Brands Giving Back to Racial Justice Causes

Adidas: The sports apparel brand announced they would be making a $20 million investment in black communities, with a commitment to fill 30% of their positions in the U.S. by black and Latinx people while improving on company culture.

Airbnb: The vacation rental company will be donating $500,000 to share between the NAACP and Black Lives Matter.

Allbirds: The sustainable footwear company has donated to Black Lives Matter and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Anthropologie: The clothing brand made donations to The United Negro College Fund and plans to match employee donations to the Innocence Project, ARPC, Equal Justice Initiative and Year Up 3:1.

Billie: The body brand donated $100,000 to share between Black Lives Matter and the NAACP.

Biossance: The clean skincare brand is donating $100,000 to the ACLU, Minnesota Freedom Fund, Color of Change and Black Lives Matter.

Bliss: The cruelty-free skincare brand donated $40,000 to The Antiracist Research & Policy Center.

Bombas: The sock company is donating $250,000 to five organizations chosen by black employees that "combat the root causes of systemic inequality in the black community," with the first two rounds of donations going to A Second U Foundation and Sister's Circle.

Brooks Running: The sports apparel company has donated $100,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative, and have also pledged $1 (up to $250,000) for every runner who registers with the company to run on Global Running Day.

Clif Bar: The energy bar company plans to donate $100,000 to Color of Change and the African People's Education and Defense Fund.