Tan France Celebrates "Monumental" Moment as He Becomes U.S. Citizen

Tan France is officially a United States citizen.

The fashion designer and star of Netflix's Queer Eye series, who was born and raised in England, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the emotional moment with his fans.

"A few minutes ago, I officially became an U.S citizen!!" France wrote alongside a series of photos from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services center. "For me, this is monumental. It's something I've been working towards for literally 20 years, which makes this all the more emotional."

"And now, I will exercise my constitutional right as an American. Today, I will register to vote, and vote for the change I wish to see in OUR nation," the 37-year-old continued.

France has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, calling on his social media followers to speak out about racism following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police.