James Corden is showing his appreciation for BTS fans.

During an episode of The Late Late Show, he paid tribute to the passionate fanbase for coming together to raise $1 million in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The funding comes after the band announced that they had donated the same amount.

"You may have read this weekend the amazing story that the Korean band BTS donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter," Corden said. "Knowing BTS, they didn't just sign a check. I guarantee you there was a three-minute tightly-choreographed dance routine leading up to the signing of that check. But on seeing this news, BTS fans, known as the BTS Army, pledged to match their donation, raising another million dollars in less than 24 hours."

"It's incredible," he continued. "But they didn't stop there. Together with fans of Blackpink, NCT and other K-Pop groups, they decided that they would drown out any hateful messages on Twitter by flooding the hashtag #AllLivesMatter with content like this: Blackpink blowing you a kiss or dance routines from NCT."