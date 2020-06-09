John Oliver Breaks Down What It Means to Defund the Police

If you want to see change in policing, John Oliver has broken down what needs to be done.

While appearing remotely on The Tonight Show on Monday, the Last Week Tonight host discussed the topic of defunding the police, a cause that has gained momentum following the death of George Floyd and amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

Oliver offered context on the topic to host Jimmy Fallon, recalling how he initially learned about "defund the police" through an episode of Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas. "That was the first time I started realizing what defunding the police actually meant," he recalled. "It wasn't a punitive thing to do. It was reallocating resources—and that would look different wherever you lived."

He continued, "It was about serving whatever community the police were in better and to trying to decouple safety from policing."

The host noted, in researching it more recently, "you realize that things are so bad, you need solutions that are gonna match it...The problem, of course, is if the police don't realize the scale of the problem, they're not going to accept the scale of the solution."