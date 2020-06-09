Where are you, Bachelor producers? That's what Marquel Martin wants to know.

The Bachelorette veteran took to Instagram to address the lack of diversity (and lack of response) from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette amidst the calls for the reality franchise to cast a lead of color. Marquel was rumored to be in the running to headline The Bachelor after romancing Andi Dorfman, but Chris Soules was the one given the opportunity to hand out the roses instead.

"It's necessary to take action and it's necessary to hold ourselves accountable. And that's what I'm trying to do (peacefully and respectfully) with this post because I would be remiss if I didn't do my part in calling out the silence of THE BACHELOR/BACHELORETTE FRANCHISE @bachelorabc @bacheloretteabc ([Elan Gale, Bennett Graebner], I love y'all, you know what it is this way)," Marquel wrote.