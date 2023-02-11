17 Black-Owned & Founded Fashion Brands to Add to Your Wardrobe

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

February is Black History Month, and we're celebrating by spotlighting some of the coolest and chicest Black-owned and founded fashion labels that are making waves in the industry. From handbags that embrace the weaving techniques by the women of Ghana to small, indie businesses that make stunning jewelry, our roundup of the best Black-owned fashion brands are always worth supporting. We've included everything from jewelry lines, high-end designers, brands with unparalleled streetwear flair and many more.

Whether you're looking for new stylish pieces to add to your closet for the spring or simply want to browse, these brands have got you covered. And trust us, you'll want to shop these looks all Black History Month and beyond.