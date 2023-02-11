17 Black-Owned & Founded Fashion Brands to Add to Your Wardrobe

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
February is Black History Month, and we're celebrating by spotlighting some of the coolest and chicest Black-owned and founded fashion labels that are making waves in the industry. From handbags that embrace the weaving techniques by the women of Ghana to small, indie businesses that make stunning jewelry, our roundup of the best Black-owned fashion brands are always worth supporting. We've included everything from jewelry lines, high-end designers, brands with unparalleled streetwear flair and many more.
Whether you're looking for new stylish pieces to add to your closet for the spring or simply want to browse, these brands have got you covered. And trust us, you'll want to shop these looks all Black History Month and beyond.
DAILY PAPER Hozy Cotton Crewneck Sweater
Daily Paper was founded with the notion of "rich heritage of African culture wrapped in contemporary design." They create cool, modern pieces, like this cotton crewneck sweater with a bold design.
A A K S Tia Raffia Bucket Bag
Founded by Akosua Afriyie-Kumi, A A K S is a handbag label crafted in Ghana that embraces the weaving techniques by the women of Ghana. The brand is all about vibrant colors and beautiful, ethical craftsmanship. We love this bucket bag available at Nordstrom.
THEOPHILIO Red Metallic Denim Jacket
This Theophilio red metallic denim jacket is such a unique piece that you can pair with jeans, mini skirts, dresses and more. Founder and Creative Director Edvin Thompson designs with influences from his Jamaican upbringing and lived experiences in New York City.
Yam Jewelry Citrus Necklace - Brass/Gold
Yam is a boutique jewelry line available on Garmentory, and their pieces are seriously stunning. This Citrus Necklace in brass and gold is a beautiful, unique piece.
Noir T-Shirt Turban
Handcrafted by a small team of artisans, You Go Natural's beautiful headwraps will protect your natural hair in style. The hand-tied and secured top-bun design is perfect for everyday wear, too.
SheWarrior Winner's Circle Leggings
Wife to boxing legend Roy Jones and mother of three Natlyn Jones is empowering women everywhere and changing male-dominated stereotypes around boxing and strength through her athleisurewear line SheWarrior. The brand offers a wide variety of stylish fits that will help you push through your workouts!
Black Women in STEM T-Shirt by Quel Parish
TeePublic celebrates Black creators and independent artists around the world all year-long! We love this empowering t-shirt highlighting Black women in STEM.
DANZY Vintage Satin Letterman Jacket
Founder and designer Marshall Danzy Taulbert's "Comfortably Chic" pieces pay homage to his great-great grandmother "Mama Danzy," who stitched quilts in the deep south during the early 1900s. We love all of his unique pieces, but this vintage satin letterman jacket is going into our cart right now!
LaQuan Smith Dress with Cut Outs & Twist Detail
Celebs love and support the work of New York designer LaQuan Smith. His firm grasp on trends shows through in his designs like this beautiful dress with cut outs and a twist detail.
Satin Structured Lace Back Corset Set Black Curvy
Intimates brand Love, Vera celebrates black women of all shapes and sizes. We're loving this structured lace back corset look.
Jade Swim Halo One-Piece Swimsuit
Fashion editor and stylist Brittany Kozerski's swim brand is full of must-haves for the summer. Her suits last thanks to their UV protection and resistance to chlorine, suntan lotions and oils.
REEBOK BY PYER MOSS Black Recycled Polyester Bodysuit
Haitian-American Kerby Jean-Raymond makes high-end sportswear for men and women under his label Pyer Moss. You'll never want to take off his stylish pieces, like this black sporty chic bodysuit.
The Abma Hoops
New York-based personal shopper and fashion stylist Neumi Anekhe owns Oma the Label, a reasonably-priced jewelry and clothing company. These 18k gold-plated hoops are perfect for everyday wear.
LinguaNigra Shower of Faith Baby Fringe Earrings
This jewelry is handmade in Brooklyn by Black designer Alicia Goodwin. Her Shower of Faith earrings are a major bestseller and make the most stunning statement piece. We're obsessed.
Maddox One Piece
Model Monti Landers has a sexy Los Angeles swim brand called Riot Swim you won't want to miss. We're obsessed with this body-sculpting one-piece!
JJGRANT Sorry Not Hat
J. GRANT founded lifestyle brand JJGRANT in 2015, and the result is an artistic and trendy fashion line. JJGRANT pieces are available at Foot Locker, like this funky, cool "Sorry Not" hat.
Diamond Hug Earrings
Designer Khadijah Fulton's White Space jewelry is made in downtown LA. We have our eyes on these special 14 karat recycled gold, diamond hug earrings.
-Originally published on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:00 a.m. PST