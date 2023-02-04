Black-Owned Beauty Brands to Support Now and All Year Long

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
February is Black History Month, and we're celebrating by spotlighting some incredible Black-owned and founded beauty labels that are transforming the industry. From skincare that is tailored to the needs of melanin-rich skin to haircare products that are specifically made for curly and coily hair, our roundup of the best Black-owned beauty brands are always worth supporting. We've included everything from newly launched lines like John Legend's Loved01 and celeb-owned fan favorites like Tracee Ellis Ross' PATTERN Beauty to skincare lines with amazing Black History Month initiatives like EADEM and more.
Whether you're looking for a new moisturizing hair mask or a hydrating matte lipstick, these brands have got you covered. And trust us, you'll want to shop these incredible and effective haircare, makeup and skincare products in February and beyond.
Speak Love Moisture Matte Lipstick
LYS Beauty was the first Black-owned clean makeup brand that entered into Sephora, and they recently launched the Speak Love Moisture Matte Lipstick in an array of rich shades. The cream to powder lipstick formula is weightless but also full coverage, and it's super long-wearing.
KNC Beauty
KNC Beauty was launched by Kristen Noel Crawley, who had the goal of creating a natural lip mask with the formula to the most nourished and hydrated lips. The line's eye patches, lip masks and face masks will give you your dewiest, most healthy feeling skin.
EADEM
EADEM was born when two beauty-obsessed women of color connected over their desire to increase representation in the industry through a line of skincare products specially made for melanin-rich skin. Their transformative products that are tailored to the skincare needs of people of color are available at Sephora.
The Pattern Blow Dryer
Heat damage is real, and Tracee Ellis Ross' PATTERN Beauty will help you avoid it with their first heat tool that comes with four different attachments. Made with curly hair in mind, the blow dryer will help minimize frizz and damage while maintaining your natural curl pattern. Pair it with the heat protectant and shine spray for the best blowout yet!
Loved01
John Legend's newly launched skincare line, Loved01, has a specific objective to deliver nourishing and revitalizing self-care products for melanin-rich skin. In collaboration with dermatologist Dr. Naana Boakye, Loved01 products are crafted with plant-derived oils that are tailored towards the self-care needs and skin concerns for people of color, from dryness to hyperpigmentation. All the products are currently available at CVS for $10 or $15.
Briogeo
Nancy Twine founded Briogeo Hair Care based on her own experience of creating homemade hair products with her grandmother as a child... and then later, in her 20s, realizing that store-bought goods just didn't live up to their promises. Briogeo focuses on the basics with a line of high-performance hair care products that are natural, but deliver on their claims. There are no harsh sulfates, silicones, parabens and other drying and damaging ingredients, many of their products are vegan and the entire line is cruelty free.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Rihanna created Fenty Beauty to address a void in the industry, seeking to offer products that performed across all skin types and tones. Her ultimate goal? To offer a makeup line that would include everyone, which is why her brand launched with a revolutionary line of foundations that addressed a wide range of hard-to-match skin tones. The brand focuses on creating formulas that work for all skin types, with a special focus on pinpointing universal shades.
Epara Skincare
Like many beauty business founders, Ozohu Adoh launched Epara Skincare to address something missing in the industry: namely, luxury skin care products that addressed the needs of women of color. Her products are formulated in a a U.K. lab using organic ingredients from Africa, designed to address dry skin, sun discoloration, issues related to free radicals and air pollution and more.
Pat McGrath Labs
Pat McGrath Labs is the creation of legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath, whose career spans over two decades of working with the top names in fashion. She's consulted for Giorgio Armani and Gucci cosmetics, and with her own brand has created fan-favorite lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes and much more.
The Mane Choice Hair Solution
Courtney Adeleye's hair empire started on YouTube, where she documented her healthy hair journey and shared her deep knowledge of ingredients. As a Registered Nurse with a desire to fill a gap in the haircare community, Adeleye launched The Mane Choice with two goals in mind: to beautify, but also to improve health from the inside out.
Carol's Daughter
Carol's Daughter launched in a Brooklyn, New York kitchen back in 1993, with a collection of homemade skin and haircare products crafted by Lisa Price. They became so popular at flea markets and festivals that she opened their first boutique in 1999. Since then, the company has expanded into their own online presence, selling at over 30,000 retail stores including Target. The brand's Healthy Hair Butter is even being featured in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C.
Shani Darden Skin Care
Celebrity esthetician Shani Darden won the hearts (and faces) of Hollywood with her exceptional skin care routines, so it's no wonder she launched her own line. While working on famous faces, Darden realized that many of the creations she wanted didn't exist, and that she could create them. Her most loved product, the Retinol Reform serum, lead to the launch of Shani Darden Skin Care.
Adwoa Beauty
This gender-neutral, clean beauty brand founded by Julian R. Addo caters to multicultural hair textures. Try their deep conditioning treatment.
Bread Beauty Supply
This kit from Bread Beauty Supply includes everything you need to wash curly or textured hair. There's the Hair Wash Gentle Milky Hair Cleanser, the Hair Mask Creamy Deep Conditioner, the Hair Oil Everyday Gloss and the Bread-Puff scrunchie.