Black-Owned Beauty Brands to Support Now and All Year Long

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

February is Black History Month, and we're celebrating by spotlighting some incredible Black-owned and founded beauty labels that are transforming the industry. From skincare that is tailored to the needs of melanin-rich skin to haircare products that are specifically made for curly and coily hair, our roundup of the best Black-owned beauty brands are always worth supporting. We've included everything from newly launched lines like John Legend's Loved01 and celeb-owned fan favorites like Tracee Ellis Ross' PATTERN Beauty to skincare lines with amazing Black History Month initiatives like EADEM and more.

Whether you're looking for a new moisturizing hair mask or a hydrating matte lipstick, these brands have got you covered. And trust us, you'll want to shop these incredible and effective haircare, makeup and skincare products in February and beyond.