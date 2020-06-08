Bon Appétit staff member Sohla El-Waylly revealed via Instagram that "only white editors" are compensated for the videos published on the platform.

El-Waylly shared that during her 10 months at BA, she's been making $50,000 as an "assistant editor," despite her over 15-years of experience in the culinary field. She said that she was hired to "assist white editors with significantly less experience" than she herself has.

In addition, she claimed she was "pushed in front of video as a display of diversity," but her current salary hasn't been increased to reflect her new responsibilities. "None of the people of color have been compensated," she alleged.

Her statement comes hours after controversial pictures of Editor in Chief Adam Rapoport resurfaced on Twitter. In a since-deleted photo shared to Instagram by artist Simone Shubuck and captioned, "#TBT me and my papi @rapo4 #boricua," Rapoport is wearing a silver chain necklace and New York Yankees jersey. People online have accused Rapoport of wearing brown face, including El-Waylly and BA's research director Joseph Hernandez.