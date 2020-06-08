Ava DuVernay Shares Her Heartbreaking Reaction to George Floyd's Death

Ava DuVernay is opening up about the death of George Floyd and the notion of "police invisibility."

The director, whose films highlight racial inequality, spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about the profound impact Floyd's death, at the hands of Minnesota police has had on the nation.

"These are times that...I don't even describe them as tough times I describe them as important times," DuVernay explained on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "You know, for me, I [am] unfortunately kind of desensitized to so many of the racist, violent images because I have to use them so much in my work."

"I looked through thousands of hours of this kind of footage for 13th, looked through beatings and police brutality footage for Selma and for When They See Us," the Oscar nominee continued. "So it was really shocking to me why the George Floyd video just brought me to my knees."