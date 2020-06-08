Nathan Congleton/NBC
by emily belfiore | Mon., Jun. 8, 2020 10:04 AM
Nathan Congleton/NBC
Terry Crews is clarifying his controversial "black supremacy" tweet.
Over the weekend, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star found himself facing backlash after sharing his thoughts on racial injustice.
"Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy," he wrote. "Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together."
Shortly after posting, "Terry Crews" and "Black Supremacy" became trending topics on Twitter as users criticized his statement. Actor Orlando Jones tweeted in response, "Black supremacy? We represent 13% of US population, hold no institutional power & gaslight our coworkers. We got 99 problems and your math isn't the only 1. #StrongerTogether."
Following the backlash, Crews took to Twitter on Monday to share the meaning behind the tweet, assuring his followers that it came from a place of "love and reconciliation," writing, "Please know that everything I've said comes from a spirit of love and reconciliation, for the Black community first, then the world as a whole, in hopes to see a better future for Black people."
In another tweet, he added, "I believe it is important we not suffer from groupthink, and we keep minds of our own, and be allowed to ask difficult questions to each other. I believe this dialogue is important as we get through this trauma together. I love you."
Earlier, he had explained his intent, saying, "I was not saying Black supremacy exists, because it doesn't. I am saying if both Black and Whites don't continue to work together-- bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness. That's all."
Last week, Crews shared an emotional message with fans following the death of George Floyd. "First of all my heart is broken," he said in a video posted to his social media. "George Floyd looks like me. George Floyd could be me. I could easily, easily be that man on the ground with that police officer's knee on my neck. That could easily be me."
"E! stands in solidarity with the black community against systemic racism and oppression experienced every day in America," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners and viewers to demand change and accountability. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."
