Terry Crews is clarifying his controversial "black supremacy" tweet.

Over the weekend, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star found himself facing backlash after sharing his thoughts on racial injustice.

"Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy," he wrote. "Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together."

Shortly after posting, "Terry Crews" and "Black Supremacy" became trending topics on Twitter as users criticized his statement. Actor Orlando Jones tweeted in response, "Black supremacy? We represent 13% of US population, hold no institutional power & gaslight our coworkers. We got 99 problems and your math isn't the only 1. #StrongerTogether."

Following the backlash, Crews took to Twitter on Monday to share the meaning behind the tweet, assuring his followers that it came from a place of "love and reconciliation," writing, "Please know that everything I've said comes from a spirit of love and reconciliation, for the Black community first, then the world as a whole, in hopes to see a better future for Black people."