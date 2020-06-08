Jennifer Lopez has shared the conversation she had with her kids about the death of George Floyd.

The superstar singer and actress took to Instagram on Sunday evening to post footage from the Black Lives Matter protest she attended in Los Angeles alongside her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. In the caption of Lopez's post, she revealed that her 12-year-old kids, Emme and Max, made the couple a sign to take with them to the protest.

"Max told me a few days ago: 'you know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd,'" Lopez recalled. "I said, 'funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?' And they did!!"

Lopez, who shares the twins with ex Marc Anthony, went on to explain the conversations she's had with her kids about social injustice.

"We talked about how if one person doesn't have justice then no one does," Lopez continued her message. "That this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all."