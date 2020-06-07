Despite coronavirus cancelling the plans of graduates across the world, celebrities and public figures joined together on Sunday, June 7, for YouTube Original's 'Dear Class of 2020' special.

The prerecorded event featured speeches by performers like BTS, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Taylor Swift, and more. But it wasn't only music stars who had something to say.

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama also spoke, celebrating with the graduating class in true parent mode. And Michelle also gave her own impassioned speech, one in which she presented herself not as a famous political figure, but addressing graduates and the unrest in America "as a real live person, a mother, a mentor, a citizen concerned about your future and the future of our country."

In the speech, Michelle spoke to the racial injustice in America, how overwhelming the current political climate can be and what young people can do to combat it.

"Over these past couple of months our foundation has been shaken," the former FLOTUS said. "Not just by a pandemic that stole too many of our loved ones, upended our daily lives, and sent tens of millions into unemployment, but also by the rumbling of the age-old fault lines that our country was built on: the lines of race and power that are now, once again, so nakedly exposed for all of us to grapple with."

She continued: "So, if any of you are scared, or confused, or angry, or just plain overwhelmed by it all, if you feel like you're searching for a lifeline just to steady yourself, you are not alone. I am feeling all of that, too. I think we all are. So, I want you to know that it's okay to be confused. It's okay if you don't understand exactly what you're feeling."