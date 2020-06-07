In light of nationwide protests after George Floyd died at the hands of the Minneapolis police department, Nick Cannon has opened up about his kids' perception of law enforcement, saying that they "fear police."

Cannon has three children: nine-year-old twins, daughter Monroe and son Moroccan Scott with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, and three-year-old son Golden with model Brittany Bell.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Cannon broke down a conversation he says many black parents have with their children, one he calls the "stay alive talk."

"I say this in all sincerity," 39-year-old Cannon began. "I even got some pushback for this, which I don't care what people think about me or what they say about me, but I made a statement that my children fear police. And it's a real statement."

The father continued: "I try to teach fearlessness. I try to teach that you have a power within you that you need to fear nothing. But when they see the energy of law enforcement, it's, 'Uh, oh, here comes the police!' Or that mindset of, 'Sit up straight! Don't talk! Keep your hands where they can see them!' These are things that I'm talking to a three-year-old about or a nine-year-old about and they bring those questions to me."