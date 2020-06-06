Michael B. Jordan called for Hollywood studios to "invest in Black staff" during a protest in Los Angeles, Calif. earlier today.

On Saturday, the Black Panther actor addressed a crowd during a protest against police brutality in response to the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who was killed by the Minneapolis Police Department in May. The Creed actor took the microphone to reflect on past film roles he's played that have touched on themes of racial injustice and inequality as well as changes he hopes to see in the industry.

The actor recalled his 2013 starring role as Oscar Grant in the biographical Fruitvale Station and what it taught Jordan about the "pain" Grant's family felt when he was killed on New Year's Day in 2009 by a BART Police Officer in Oakland, Calif. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor said he "lived with that for a very long time and it weighs on me."

The 33-year-old California native also called on studios and talent agencies in Hollywood to strive to hire more Black staff.