Leigh-Anne Pinnock is opening up about her experience in the music industry.

As the Black Lives Movement continues to grow around the world, the Little Mix member took to Instagram Friday morning and shared her perspective about race.

While she may be a member of one of the biggest girl groups, Leigh-Anne explained that it didn't make her exempt from feeling mistreated by fans.

"My reality was feeling lonely while touring to predominantly white countries. I sing to fans who don't see me or hear me or cheer me on," she explained while holding back tears. "My reality is feeling anxious before fan events and signings because I always feel like I'm the least favored. My constant reality is constantly feeling like I have to work 10 times harder and longer to mark my place in the group because my talent alone isn't enough."

The former X Factor contestant continued, "My reality is wanting to see other artists who I know are so talented but will never get the opportunities I have had because to the industry, they are not marketable. But they will get behind someone else with aspects of black culture the world wants to see but leave behind the aspects they feel make me unmarketable. My reality is all the times that I have felt invisible in my group but part of me is fully aware that my experience would be even harder to cope with had I been dark-skinned."