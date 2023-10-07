You Can't Lose Seeing the Cast of Friday Night Lights Then and Now

Watch : Michael B. Jordan Hopes for "Friday Night Lights" Reunion

"Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose."

While it's been more than a decade since we have heard Coach Taylor (Kyle Chandler) give one of his inspiring speeches to his football team, it feels like only yesterday that we were enjoying the acclaimed series for the first time when it premiered in October 2006.

That and thirsting over Taylor Kitsch's Tim Riggins.

Today, the NBC show's legacy is stronger than ever thanks to a strong following of new fans discovering the show, as well as many of its cast members adding to their already impressive resumes.

Whether it is seeing Chandler take on more series regular roles in shows like Bloodline or watching Connie Britton shine as the star of Nashville, American Horror Story or Dirty John, there is no doubt that the show about a little Texas town and its football program set up plenty of its performers for superstardom. (Hello, Michael B. Jordan!)