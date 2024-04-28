You'll Want to Steal These Unique Celeb Baby Names For Yourself

Watch : How to Say Elon Musk & Grimes' Baby Name: X Æ A-12

What's in a name? Just ask your favorite celebrities!

As pop culture fanatics, there's nothing more thrilling than learning that your favorite celebrity couple is expecting. But of course, the real excitement lies in the name they give their little bundle of joy. Like, when TikToker Nara Smith and husband Lucky Blue Smith debuted their third baby, daughter Whimsy Lou Smith.

"We were almost going to name her Tink," Nara—also mom to Rumble Honey Smith, 3, and Slim Easy Smith, 2—revealed in an April 17 video. ""I also really liked Pippen, or Pip for short, and Dottie, or Dot for short. And then Ivy as well, just because that would have almost been my name."

"These might be a little out there, a little bit more controversial," Nara added, "but in case anybody needs some ideas for their kids."

And, our fascination with celebrity baby names is nothing new.