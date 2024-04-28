You'll Want to Steal These Unique Celeb Baby Names For Yourself

What's in a name? Just ask your favorite celebrities!
As pop culture fanatics, there's nothing more thrilling than learning that your favorite celebrity couple is expecting. But of course, the real excitement lies in the name they give their little bundle of joy. Like, when TikToker Nara Smith and husband Lucky Blue Smith debuted their third baby, daughter Whimsy Lou Smith.
"We were almost going to name her Tink," Nara—also mom to Rumble Honey Smith, 3, and Slim Easy Smith, 2—revealed in an April 17 video. ""I also really liked Pippen, or Pip for short, and Dottie, or Dot for short. And then Ivy as well, just because that would have almost been my name."
"These might be a little out there, a little bit more controversial," Nara added, "but in case anybody needs some ideas for their kids."
And, our fascination with celebrity baby names is nothing new.
Just think back to 2004 when Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin introduced the world to Apple Martin and the frenzy that ensued. Since then, stars have chosen equally, if not more, unique monikers for their children, making it something of a trend.
The name Apple was quickly dethroned by Suri when Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes welcomed their daughter in 2006. In 2020, we welcomed X Æ A-12—his name is inspired by parents Elon Musk and Grimes' love of science and space—into our vernacular.
Read on to revisit Hollywood's most unique baby names and learn the meanings behind them:
This story was originally published on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 6 a.m. PT.