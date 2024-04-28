You'll Want to Steal These Unique Celeb Baby Names For Yourself

From Apple Martin to Stormi Webster, Hollywood's most unique baby names will have you rethinking how you pick out a moniker.

By EOL Staff Apr 28, 2024 1:00 AMTags
BabiesCelebrity FamiliesCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: How to Say Elon Musk & Grimes' Baby Name: X Æ A-12

What's in a name? Just ask your favorite celebrities!

As pop culture fanatics, there's nothing more thrilling than learning that your favorite celebrity couple is expecting. But of course, the real excitement lies in the name they give their little bundle of joy. Like, when TikToker Nara Smith and husband Lucky Blue Smith debuted their third baby, daughter Whimsy Lou Smith.

"We were almost going to name her Tink," Nara—also mom to Rumble Honey Smith, 3, and Slim Easy Smith, 2—revealed in an April 17 video. ""I also really liked Pippen, or Pip for short, and Dottie, or Dot for short. And then Ivy as well, just because that would have almost been my name."

"These might be a little out there, a little bit more controversial," Nara added, "but in case anybody needs some ideas for their kids."

And, our fascination with celebrity baby names is nothing new. 

photos
2021 Celebrity Babies

Just think back to 2004 when Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin introduced the world to Apple Martin and the frenzy that ensued. Since then, stars have chosen equally, if not more, unique monikers for their children, making it something of a trend.

Instagram / Nara Smith

The name Apple was quickly dethroned by Suri when Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes welcomed their daughter in 2006. In 2020, we welcomed X Æ A-12his name is inspired by parents Elon Musk and Grimes' love of science and space—into our vernacular.

Read on to revisit Hollywood's most unique baby names and learn the meanings behind them:

Trending Stories

1

Untangling Taylor Swift’s and Matty Healy’s Songs About Each Other

2

Noah Cyrus Fires Back at Tish Cyrus, Dominic Purcell Speculation

3

Vanessa Lachey Feels "Blindsided" by NCIS: Hawai'i Cancellation

Instagram
Apple Martin

As Gwyneth Paltrow explained to Oprah Winfrey, her daughter's unforgettable name was actually picked by Chris Martin: "When we were first pregnant, her daddy said, 'If it's a girl I think her name should be Apple'...It sounded so sweet, and it conjured such a lovely picture for me, you know. Apples are so sweet and they're wholesome, and it's biblical."

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
X Æ A-Xii Musk

Elon Musk introduced his and Grimes' baby boy X Æ A-12 to the world on Twitter in May 2020. They later modified the spelling of his name in order to meet California's legal guidelines, which only permit letters from the English alphabet. Switching over to roman numerals, the parents agreed to spell his name, X Æ A-Xii.

"X, the unknown variable," Grimes explained on Twitter. "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent."

Grimes continued, "A=Archangel, my favorite song" with an accompanying a rat and sword emoji. "Metal rat."

In March 2022, she announced they had welcomed daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk via surrograte.

"Exa is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second)," she said. "Dark, meanwhile, is 'the unknown. People fear it but truly it's the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.'"

Sideræl—pronounced "sigh-deer-ee-el"—is "the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time," she said, and a nod to her favorite Lord of the Rings character, Galadriel, who "chooses to abdicate the ring."

Instagram
Kulture Kiari Cephus

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their daughter in 2018. 

When asked where the inspiration for their baby girl's name came from, "Bodak Yellow" rapper said, "Kulture [heart emojis] anything else woulda been basic Okrrrrr." As for her middle name, Kiari is actually the Migos rapper's first name. 

YouTube
Atlas Noa

"In my 32 years of life I thought I had seen a lot of places, experienced a lot of things, met a lot of people and felt love...then came you," Shay Mitchell shared of picking a moniker for her and partner Matte Babel's daughter. "Truth is I had no idea I was capable of loving anything like this before you arrived."

Warren Toda/EPA/Shutterstock
Esmeralda Amada

In 2014, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling introduced the world to Esmeralda Amada. "Ryan and I both love the Esmeralda character from the Victor Hugo novel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and we just think it's a beautiful name," she said in an interview with The Violet Files. "Amada was my grandmother's name. It means 'beloved' in Spanish."

Mendes and Gosling used the moniker once again when naming their second daughter Amada Lee Gosling, who they welcomed in 2016. 

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE
Raddix Madden

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's little girl has a pretty cool name, and Diaz took to Instagram to announce welcoming the baby into the world, adding, "She is really really cute. Some would even say RAD."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Elsie Otter Pechenik

Zooey Deschanel revealed her and ex Jacob Pechenik's daughter's name is Elsie Otter because the furry critters are "really sweet, they're also smart, they use tools to keep their favorite tools, [and] they hold hands while they sleep."

YouTube
Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott gave their baby girl the name back in 2018. As for where the inspiration for Stormi's name came from, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared, "When I was pregnant, I used to call her 'Stormie'—when I would talk to her in my belly. It just always felt right."

Instagram
Ocean King

Inspired by their faith, Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega named their first child Ocean King. Providing more context for fans, the Spy Kids star said, "God called the dry ground 'land' and the water the 'seas'. And God saw that it was good. That is why we went with Ocean. And he is a son of the one true 'King'. For us it has a beautiful biblical meaning."

Instagram
Canon Wardell Jack

For Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry's third child, the moniker means "officiant of the church" and "young wolf." 

Mike Windle/Getty Images
Lazer Lee Louis Pentz

Diplo decided to name his second son after his electronic dance music trio, Major Lazer

Instagram
Luna Simone

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen became parents to Luna Simone back in 2016. During a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Cravings author revealed that the name was inspired by a blood moon that had occurred right before her birth. "There was a blood moon happening, and it was really a beautiful night," she recalled. "There was a really big, vivid red moon. It was just gorgeous."

Krystal Nielson/Instagram
Andara Rose

Would any other name smell as sweet? Bachelor Nation's Krystal Nielson and Miles Bowles introduced their little girl to the world, announcing the name: "It's official!!! Glitter baby has a name!!!! Introducing our beautiful angel, Andara Rose Bowles."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Future Zahir

Back in 2014, Ciara and Future welcomed their son Future Zahir, whose name was inspired by his dad's stage name.

Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET
Willow Smith

Willow Smith's name pays homage to dad Will Smith. Similarly, her brother Jaden Smith's moniker was also inspired by mom Jada Pinkett Smith

Alicia Silverstone/Instagram
Bear Blu Jarecki

When Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki's son arrived, they combined two favorite names for his unique title. 

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie
Monroe & Moroccan Cannon

When Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon became parents to twins, they drew inspiration from Hollywood and home. Turns out their daughter was named after Marilyn Monroe while their son's moniker was inspired by where Nick had proposed: in the songstress' New York City apartment, featuring Moroccan-inspired decor on the top floor. 

Instagram
Buddy Bear Maurice Oliver

British chef Jamie Oliver and his wife, Juliette Norton, cooked up quite a name for their fourth child when he arrived. Although, it doesn't come as a complete surprise since Buddy's big sisters are named Poppy Honey, Daisy Boo, River Rocket and Petal Blossom Rainbow.

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Back in 2006, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt introduced the world to their daughter, whose name means "Messiah" or "Peaceful One." The exes also share MaddoxPaxZahara, and  twins Vivienne and Knox.  

Antonio Sabato Jr./Instagram
Antonio Kamakanaalohamaikalani Harvey Sabato III

Antonio Sabato Jr. and his ex-wife, Cheryl Moana Marie Nunes gave their first child together a sweet middle name. The moniker is Hawaiian for "a beloved gift from the heavens." 

Mike Webster/REX/Shutterstock
Sparrow Madden

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's son got his moniker partially thanks to a Disney character. "We really just have to work with whatever it is we both agree on, so I really liked Sparrow from Captain Jack Sparrow, and he liked it for different reasons," Richie previously said of her and her husband's choice. 

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Suri Cruise

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' first and only child together got her name after her parents came across it in a book. "We had the name before we found out because we both thought the baby would be a girl," Cruise told Vanity Fair. "Some friends of ours sent us two [baby-naming] books. When we came to the name Suri, we both loved it. And we both said, 'Suri Cruise.' We later found out that it meant 'red rose,' and that was just a bonus. Suri—it was perfect."

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Hallmark Hall of Fame
Pilot Inspektor Lee

Jason Lee's first child was given quite the standout name, inspired by Grandaddy's track, "He's Simple, He's Dumb, He's the Pilot."

 

Dave Benett/Getty Images
Bluebell Madonna Halliwell

For her firstborn daughter's name, Geri Halliwell was inspired by flowers.

"What really clinched it for me was my mother telling me that the bluebell is increasingly rare–so it's a precious flower, which seems just right for my daughter," she told Hello! As for her middle name, it's in honor of the Spice Girls alum's beloved performer. 

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images
Bronx Mowgli Wentz

"The Jungle Book was something that me and Ashlee bonded over, so...it's a cool name," Pete Wentz once said of his son's middle name. 

This story was originally published on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 6 a.m. PT.

Trending Stories

1

Untangling Taylor Swift’s and Matty Healy’s Songs About Each Other

2

Noah Cyrus Fires Back at Tish Cyrus, Dominic Purcell Speculation

3

Vanessa Lachey Feels "Blindsided" by NCIS: Hawai'i Cancellation

4

All the Celebrity Godparents You Didn't Know About

5

See Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Make Red Carpet Debut