The Most Unique Celebrity Baby Names From The Last 30 Years

What's in a name? Just ask your favorite celebrities!

As pop culture fanatics, there's nothing more thrilling than learning that your favorite celebrity couple is expecting. But of course, the real excitement lies in the name that they give their little bundle of joy. But, our fascination with celebrity baby names is nothing new.

Just think back to 2004 when Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin introduced the world to Apple Martin and the frenzy that ensued. Since then, stars have chosen equally, if not more, unique monikers for their children, making it something of a trend. The name Apple was quickly dethroned by Suri when Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes welcomed their daughter in 2006.

More recently, the Kardashian-Jenner family has been the source of some pretty singular baby names. In 2018, Kylie Jenner revealed that she and Travis Scott had named their daughter Stormi Webster. And one year later, sister Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West became parents to Psalm West.