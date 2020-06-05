Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the city has renamed a street in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Taking to social media on Friday, she shared footage of an intersection being renamed to Black Lives Matter Plaza. In the video, people can be seen gathering and applauding as the street sign is installed.

"The section of 16th street in front of the White House is now officially ‘Black Lives Matter Plaza,'" Bowser declared on Twitter. Her followers were quick to voice their support.

"Honestly, this is a great symbol," one Twitter user wrote, followed by another who tweeted, "THANK YOU MAYOR!!!!." Another follower chimed in, writing, "Thank YOU 4 making HISTORY today." Celebrating Bowser's initiative, one person tweeted, "Thank you, Mayor, for standing up for justice and all residents of DC."

Earlier in the day, Bowser also had the words "Black Lives Matter" painted in massive yellow letters along 16th Street NW.