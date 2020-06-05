by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jun. 5, 2020 10:51 AM
On what would have been Breonna Taylor's 27th birthday, John Legend is fighting for justice.
In a new op-ed written for Entertainment Weekly, the "All of Me" singer decided to shine a light and spread awareness on an essential worker who died in Louisville, Kentucky.
"Breonna should be celebrating her 27th birthday today. Like so many Black women, she was an essential worker, an emergency medical technician, the kind of first responder we depend on to save lives during this ongoing pandemic. She had planned on becoming a nurse and dreamed of being a wife and mother. She was on her path," John wrote in part. "But after midnight on March 13, officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department barged into her apartment, fired off more than 20 bullets, eight of which ultimately took Breonna's life. They had the wrong home and an illegal no-knock search warrant."
The Grammy winner continued, "Now is the time for us to join together and emphatically SAY HER NAME. Black women created this call to action because we continue to wrongly talk about the generations-long crisis of police and vigilante violence in a gendered way, as if it only happens to Black men."
According to a lawsuit filed by Breonna's family and obtained by NBC News, her boyfriend Kenneth Walker thought someone was burglarizing their home and allegedly fired his gun to defend his household. In turn, the police engaged in gunfire. Kenneth was arrested and charged with attempted murder on a police officer. His charges were eventually dropped.
"Today I use my platform to demand justice for this essential person, this woman, daughter, sister, and friend," John wrote in his op-ed. "While her loved ones need to be indeed in our prayers on this hard day, we also must commit to never stop fighting for justice in her name."
He continued, "As we continue to work towards systemic change, I join Breonna's community in the immediate demand for justice."
John isn't the only famous figure in Hollywood marking Breonna's birthday with personal posts. Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Kate Hudson, Jada Pinkett Smith and Janet Jackson are just some of the stars who paid tribute Friday morning.
"This is a picture of me & you to remind people of just how big your smile was & though our interaction was brief, I can attest to the amazing energy you exuded & how genuinely happy you were to meet me this night," The Game wrote on Instagram.
Gabrielle Union added, "She worked tirelessly to help people as an EMT. A job she loved. She should be here celebrating her big day with her family and friends…#SayHerName Know her story. She should be here. So many Black women have met the same fate. We must not forget Black women when we are fighting."
For more ways to take action and get involved, visit the websites for the NAACP, Black Lives Matter or Color of Change.
