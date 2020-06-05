Alexis Ohanian has resigned from the Reddit board.

The tech entrepreneur, who is the husband of Serena Williams, announced on Friday that he's taking a step back from the company he helped co-create.

"Fifteen years ago I co-founded Reddit as a place for people to find community and a sense of belonging," Ohanian began in a message to his followers on social media. "It is long overdue to do the right thing."

Ohanian, who shares daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. with Williams, went on to say that he's doing this for his family and for his country.

"I'm saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks, 'What did you do?'" Ohanian continued. "So, I have resigned as a member of the Reddit board. I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, and I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate."