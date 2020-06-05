Hannah Brown is owning up to her mistake.

On Thursday, the Bachelorette star urged fans to stop defending her following her usage of the N-word with a moving plea on Instagram. Sharing a video of NFL star Emmanuel Acho explaining the history of the racial slur, Brown apologized once again for her error in judgement and sought to educate her fanbase.

Quoting Acho, she wrote, "'You can't, shouldn't, nor should you have the desire to say that word…that word is truly synonymous with hatred.'" Adding her own remarks, she shared, "I wholeheartedly take accountability for the disappointment and pain I caused by saying this word and while I know I can't take it back, I can listen, learn, and take action to continue the dialogue and be apart of this historical and necessary change."

Brown continued, "It is SO important to me to tell y'all that there is no defending what I said, and I hope this video helps you understand why you should not defend me either. #BlackLivesMatter #AmplifyMelanatedVoices."