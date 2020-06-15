Father's Day Gifts for His Sweet Tooth

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you've procrastinated on buying a Father's Day gift for too long, or just don't know what to get him, we have the perfect solution for you: a sweet treat, delivered right to his doorstep.

Below, the most mouth-watering options from Milk Bar, Seattle Chocolate and more at a variety of price points. Every dad needs the perfect dessert come June 21, after all!