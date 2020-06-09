In only a matter of months, so much can change.

Just ask Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge who thought welcoming their first child together was special enough. But in between preparing for the birth of their baby girl, the couple moved into a new house. And yes, it all happened during the Coronavirus pandemic

"It definitely brought us closer together," Cory shared with E! News exclusively last month. "Most of our lives have changed completely and we made it work. I think it's going to be cool to show the fans."

That's not to say it's been smooth sailing. According to Taylor, she had to cancel her baby shower and her final maternity shoot.

In addition, she feared Cory was going to be banned from the delivery room because of hospital protocol during COVID-19. Ultimately, fans will be able to watch it all unfold during tonight's Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor's Baby Special.