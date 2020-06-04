Kate Beckinsale Slams "Mean Spirited" All Lives Matter Comment

Kate Beckinsale isn't holding back.

The actress recently took to Instagram to share a post seeking justice for Breonna Taylor, who was killed by Louisville police. And, after one of her followers left an All Lives Matter comment, Beckinsale was quick to condemn them.

"Ok, now do David Dorn. #alllivesmatter," the fan wrote, referring to the recent death of the retired St. Louis police captain that occurred during a protest.

Beckinsale responded, "what's really sad is you being pushy on a post about a woman's death and saying ‘what about someone else ‘actually does a disservice to the person you are trying to illuminate. It's a f--king tragedy too but you will stop people from honoring him since you are being mean spirited and co opting him with a slogan which offends."

"Serve him better," she continued, "All these deaths are tragic and could ALL have been avoided. ALL. Someone posting about one does not imply not caring about another. Don't make a fight where there isn't a fight it's disrespecting both and all."