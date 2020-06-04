Coco Gauff is taking a stand.

While attending a Black Lives Matter protest in Delray Beach, Fla., the 16-year-old tennis pro demanded change in a poignant speech. Addressing her fellow protesters, she urged those in the crowd to take action against racial injustice and encouraged them to use their voice.

"I'm here to tell you guys this, that we must, first, love each other no matter what," she began. "We must have the tough conversations with my friends. I've been spending all week having tough conversations trying to educate my non-black friends on how they can help the movement. Second, we need to take action. And, yes, we're all out here protesting, and I'm not of age to vote, but it's in your hands to vote for my future, for my brother's future and for your future. So, that's one way to make change."

"Third, you need to use your voice," she continued. "No matter how big or how small your platform is, you need to use your voice. I saw a Dr. [Martin Luther] King [Jr.] quote that said, ‘The silence of the good people is worse than the brutality of the bad people.'"