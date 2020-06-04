Kristen Bell is opening up.

Speaking with The Morning Beat, the Frozen star shared how she has been having conversations with her and husband Dax Shepard's daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, about social injustice and how she has vowed to raise them to be "anti-racists."

"I've been trying to figure out how to talk about it publicly, but I have been having a lot of conversations with my children about what's happening right now because I think part of the problem is discomfort, and just because you're uncomfortable that can never be the reason that a solution is not found," she explained. "But I think a lot of people are uncomfortable as to how to talk to kids about it."

"We don't need the black community to guide us right now, they are trying to survive," Bell continued. "We need to figure it out as white Americans. So, one thing that I think is important is talking to my children about this."