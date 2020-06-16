Real Housewives of Orange County's Emily Simpson Shares Her QVC Summer Must-Haves

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There's nothing like a summer in the real O.C.
Just ask Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson who recently teamed up with her close friend Lizzie Rovsek on a swimsuit that could be perfect for the hot months ahead.
"The goal has always been to provide women with signature swimwear options that will make them feel sexy and confident," Lizzie shared with E! News exclusively. "This is truly a swimsuit that will flatter all body shapes and sizes. I am a big believer in body positivity and loving the body that you are in which is why this swimsuit is so special because it celebrates real women's bodies."
After debuting the suit on QVC, Emily took some time to share her must-have QVC summer picks. From the special swimsuit to a jumpsuit from Lisa Rinna, this Bravo star has you covered below.
Sun Kitten Swimwear
"The 'Housewife' one-piece bathing suit is a summer essential!" Emily shared with us. "It was designed to flatter women of all shapes and sizes. It has a classic and timeless silhouette, with adjustable ties at the hips and bodice. This one-piece suit molds to the body enhancing a woman's natural curves. All women deserve to feel beautiful and confident while wearing a bathing suit and the Housewife is the perfect suit for this!"
Lisa Rinna Collection Twist Front Sleeveless Jumpsuit
"I'm a huge fan of jumpsuits! Jumpsuits are a perfect way to stay cool and comfortable for summer, but also look chic and put together! Grab one in every color and pair it with some cute sandals and some fun statement earrings and you're ready! Easy!"
tarte Busy Gal Eye & Cheek Palette with Eyeliner
"I love Tarte makeup products, so this colorful palette is perfect for summer! It gives you a great summery and fresh glow which goes perfect with bathing suits, summer frocks and tans."
KUT from the Kloth Amelia Denim Jacket
"Every women needs at least one classic denim jacket in their closet. It's my go-to jacket for so many different looks. You can pair it with a T-shirt and leggings for a cute, casual look while you run errands, or throw it in over a summer dress with pretty heels or wedges for a date night."
BUXOM Full-On Plumping Lip Polish Gloss
"I'm a big fan of Buxom lip glosses. I love the tingle of the gloss as it 'plumps' and a pretty sheer nude or light pink color is perfect for summer days! Grab a darker mauve tone for evening and you're ready to go out on the town. Make sure to grab one extra gloss in a pretty neutral color to keep in your purse at all times. You never know when you need to be camera ready."
The Marrakesh - Multi-Strand Seed Bead Tassel Earrings
"I adore statement earrings and these are so fun and affordable! There's no better (or faster) way to dress up a little black dress, or a cute jumpsuit than adding some bling! Statement earrings can take you from daytime to evening in a snap."
Bose SoundLink Color Series II Bluetooth Portable Speaker
"What's summer without music?! This Bose portable bluetooth speaker is perfect for listening to your favorite music by the pool. You can also take it with you on vacation or to a friend's house so you always have music ready to go. You can also turn it up really loud to drown out the sounds of your kids yelling for you!"
Libbey Indoors Out 7-Piece Margarita Entertaining Set
"When you think of summer, you think of margaritas (at least I do). Margaritas by the pool are essential for summer days. I love this margarita set...it's perfect for a summertime get together with friends. Mix up a batch of margaritas in the pitcher, add some girlfriends, pour and enjoy!"
BethlehemLights Set of 3 Indoor/Outdoor Fairy Lights with Remote
"I love to entertain and fairy lights are a must! I've been using fairy lights for years! Every time I have an outdoor party in the evening, I use fairy lights to create a warm and inviting glow. Wind strands of fairy lights around trees and bushes, or put them inside mason jars and set them around your patio. They are perfect to create a cozy ambiance for a summer evening party."
Certified International Citron Oval Platter
"Summer is the time for outdoor entertaining, and I love to create cheese and cracker displays, or cut up fruits and veggies on a pretty platter. I love the lemon design on these platters; it's fresh and pretty. Now all you need is some fresh squeezed lemonade (and maybe vodka) and invite your friends over for a snack and drinks by the pool."
Bachelor Nation's go-to stylist shares the summer looks you need in your closet. And if you're expecting this summer, we found ways to brighten up your maternity looks.