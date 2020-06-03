Michigan Sheriff Explains Why He Walked With George Floyd Protesters

As protests continue around the world following the death of George Floyd, some officials are going viral for their peaceful gestures.

Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson recently made headlines after he took off his weapons and marched with a group of protesters in Flint, Michigan.

During an interview on E!'s digital series Just the Sip, the longtime sheriff explained what led to the decision.

"Today's my 27-year anniversary on the job. I've had tremendous experience in a high-crime area. I've got tons of training but looking back on that video you saw, it was because I love people," he shared exclusively with E! News' Justin Sylvester. "I have always loved people. I saw the hearts. I saw the pain."

Christopher continued, "I've been watching it all week and when I saw the first fist bump in the crowd and a hug, I said that's it! We can listen to what they're saying. I'd love to say I planned it. I'd love to say it was scripted but it wasn't."