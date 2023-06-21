These $19 Lounge Shorts With Pockets Have 13,300+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There's nothing worse than an uncomfortable pair of shorts pinching in all the wrong places. No one wants to feel constriction and chafing. Thankfully, you'll never have that issue with these super-soft lounge shorts from Amazon. They are a customer favorite with shoppers praising them for their comfort in 13,300+ five-star Amazon reviews.

Reviewers love the 90 Degree By Reflex Lounge Shorts for their affordability and unmatched comfort. Plus, they have pockets, which is always a good thing. They are available in an inclusive range of sizes, with options from XS to 3X. There are 12 colors to choose from, with many versatile options that coordinate well with other pieces in your wardrobe. Wear them to work out, run errands, or lounge around.

The search for your go-to pair of shorts stops now. Just add these to your wardrobe rotation and you won't look back.