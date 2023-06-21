These $19 Lounge Shorts With Pockets Have 13,300+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's nothing worse than an uncomfortable pair of shorts pinching in all the wrong places. No one wants to feel constriction and chafing. Thankfully, you'll never have that issue with these super-soft lounge shorts from Amazon. They are a customer favorite with shoppers praising them for their comfort in 13,300+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Reviewers love the 90 Degree By Reflex Lounge Shorts for their affordability and unmatched comfort. Plus, they have pockets, which is always a good thing. They are available in an inclusive range of sizes, with options from XS to 3X. There are 12 colors to choose from, with many versatile options that coordinate well with other pieces in your wardrobe. Wear them to work out, run errands, or lounge around.
The search for your go-to pair of shorts stops now. Just add these to your wardrobe rotation and you won't look back.
90 Degree By Reflex Lounge Shorts
These drawstring shorts are available in 12 colors with sizes from XS to 3X. Conveniently, they have pockets.
Why do reviewers love these shorts so much? Check out some of the reviews.
90 Degree By Reflex Lounge Shorts Reviews
"I bought them for lounge shorts, but was very pleased to find these are structured enough for me to wear out in public, too," shares one satisfied shopper.
Another buyer notes, "They are extremely lightweight, breathable and comfortable without being too expensive or too 'sweatshirt/gym shorts' looking."
And this reviews really drives the comfort home: "The elastic waistband is wide and does not dig into my stomach or make rolls. The length is perfect! Not too short, not too long."
A shopper gushed, "I am obsessed with these shorts. They are so comfy, so cute, and the perfect length which is the biggest thing for me- I am not even tall (5'4") but until I bought these, I had yet to find a pair of casual, comfortable women's shorts that do not ride up your crotch/butt when you sit down. I immediately bought a second pair in a different color as soon as they were available because I can't get over how perfect they are!"
Another raved, "These are hands down the best shorts I have ever purchased. They are so comfortable, true to size, just the right length (I like to roll the top down) and sporty but can also be worn for non-workout outings. I bought one in every color and would recommend them to anyone!"
—Originally published June 18, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. PT.