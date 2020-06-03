Bill Murray's Son Arrested for Disorderly Conduct at Protest

Citing a police report, The MV Times reported Murray allegedly was uncooperative while being transported to the lockup after his arrest and was also accused of spitting on and biting an officer.

Per the report, quoted by The MV Times, Murray was alleged to be uncooperative at the jail, "attacking deputies" and accused of using "a piece of the cell [he was put into] to not only cut himself but cut the deputies." According to the report, per the MV Times, Murray also allegedly threatened while at the jail to burn down buildings once he was released.

According to The MV Times, Murray was arraigned on Tuesday, during which he was ordered to be held without bail until there was an opening at an evaluation facility. As the Sheriff's Office confirmed to E! News, his bail was later set to $10,000 and he is no longer in their custody. A sergeant with the Sheriff's Office told E! News that Murray was released from jail around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The MV Times reported Murray's case was continued until July 31 and that it does not appear the Dukes County Sheriff's Office has taken out charges against him.

E! News has reached out to Murray's attorney for comment and not yet heard back.