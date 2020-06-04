by Tierney Bricker | Thu., Jun. 4, 2020 12:00 AM
Do us a quick favor: go through the list of influencers you follow on Instagram and count how many are black.
As the protests around the world continue after the death of George Floyd, the Minnesota man who was killed after police officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin Floyd to the ground by his neck during Floyd's arrest, an internal reckoning has begun for many non-black people, especially as they continue to use social media in an attempt to support and uplift the Black Lives Matter movement in an impactful way.
But black voices matter as well, with the ever-growing influencer industry—wellness, fashion, lifestyle, fitness—still nowhere near as diverse or inclusive as it should be.
To help you seek out content creators, we've put together a list of 25 black woman to follow for inspiration in all facets of your life, from recipes you should be trying to workouts to break a sweat over to anti-racist courses to sign up for.
Activists:
Rachel Elizabeth Cargle: You've probably heard of this celebrated author and academic, with her powerful words on the need to be anti-racist going viral recently. Rachel is the founder of The Great Unlearn (a community dedicated to unlearning with resources and syllabi provided monthly), The Loveland Foundation (which seeks to make mental health accessible for Black women) and Elizabeth's Bookshop + Writing Centre (an literacy centre that amplifies, promotes and celebrates work from marginalized creators). She also has a free 30-day #DotheWork course that can guide you through becoming an educated ally that we highly recommend starting with.
Layla F. Saad: The author of New York Times Best-Seller Me and White Supremacy, Layla is an esteemed anti-racism educator and international speaker. She also offers master classes in anti-racism and allyship through Good Ancestor Academy, as well as hosting the Good Ancestor podcast that features interviews with culture-shapers.
I’m so excited to share that season 3 of @goodancestorpodcast kicks off this Thursday! We are back with new branding, incredible new guests, and powerful conversations with today’s change-makers and culture-shapers who are exploring what it means to be a good ancestor. You can find past episodes every where podcasts are listened to, as well as on YouTube. I interview authors, activists, mentors, leaders, artists, poets, educators, healers and teachers who are helping to build a better world. Full transcripts are available on my website. Link in bio and follow @goodancestorpodcast.
Monique Melton: An anti-racism educator and host of the Shine Brighter Together podcast, Monique, founded the Shine Brighter Together, which is dedicated to creating healthy relationships & diverse unity.
It felt off when I woke up to see so many black squares. After reading more, I saw that it’s this whole social media movement that misses the whole point of the power & purpose of social media especially during this crisis. No, we don’t need to be silent for a day. No, we certainly don’t need to flood the Black lives Matter hashtags w/ black squares, which are then erasing & making it harder for us to find important news & info about this revolution. But just like I wrote yesterday about white tears centering whiteness & being performative, this too is another antic that is performative. What exactly is it going to do for Black lives to post a black square on social media? Nothing helpful for Black lives. But it will surely send off some virtue signaling for the white folks who are doing this. Instead amplify the voices of Black womxn...now is not the time, more than ever, to be silent. Reading @feministajones book about the power of social media & how it aids in the civil rights movement of our time has really helped me better understand the effectiveness of social media in our fight for justice. If it weren’t for social media, most of us wouldn’t even know George Floyd’s name. And it’s powerful hashtags like #sayhername by @kimberlecrenshaw that bring crucial awareness to the Black womxn who have been murdered by the hands of white supremacy, but often we rarely hear about it. Social media is a powerful tool of activism when it’s done well, but when not it can cause more harm than good. The black squares w/ hashtag Black Lives Matter are erasing the necessary & vital messages of this movement. This is not helpful. This does not help us stand in solidarity w/ Black lives, this is interfering w/ the fight & leaving Black lives in continued danger. If you must participate in the black squares then do so without the Black Lives Matter Hashtag. But instead, consider asking yourself this question, particularly if u hold white privilege.. What can I do TODAY to stand in solidarity w/ Black lives in a tangible way? (Hint: make calls, send money, send resources, protest (with a mask and without instigating), etc. Silence is violence even when it’s trendy
Blair Amadeus Imani: The co-host of the America Did What?! podcast and the author of Modern Herstory and Making Our Way Home, Blair is an outspoken queer Muslim activist whose TEDxBoulder talk, "Queer & Muslim: Nothing to Reconcile," went viral in 2019.
Welcome & thank you for listening.
Food Bloggers
Jenné Claiborne: A vegan chef and the founder of the Sweet Potato Soul food blog and YouTube channel, Jenné offers easy, affordable and delicious vegan meals with Southern flavors, and she released her cookbook, Sweet Potato Soul, in 2018.
Charlotte: In need of some inspo when it comes to clean eating or in a rut during your Whole 30 journey? Turn to Charlotte, a Minneapolis-based foodie who runs the Confessions of a Clean Foodie blog, which provides healthy and delicious recipes that have simple ingredients but lots of flavor, along with safe beauty recommendations.
Hey you! You is Kind You is Smart You is Important! -Aibileen Clark And don’t you let nobody tell you different EVER! #ifyoudontknownowyouknow
Marissa Allen: The blogger behind First and Full, mom-of-two Marissa shares a variety of recipes, from affordable meals for the whole family to Whole 30, and gives her followers a look inside the life of an NFL wife as her husband, Jeff Allen, is an offensive lineman for the Houston Texans. (You'll definitely want to check out her tailgate recipes.)
She's also the founder of a small business in Texas, The Cookie Society. Yes, she created a society dedicated to cookies, and we bow down to her.
#smallbusinessowner but with a SQUAD! __ Happy #smallbusinesssaturday! Shout out to all the small business owners with BIG goals. Also want to send a loud Thank You to anyone who has ever helped me make, bake, package or market a cookie. Wouldn’t be here with out you!
Catherine Perez: The registered dietitian shares recipes and tips to make a healthy plant-based lifestyle accessible for anyone. (We recently tried her cannellini tahini stew and highly recommend!)
A super fast dinner idea that’s become a staple meal over time. 🔥This cannellini tahini stew is super creamy and rich with flavor. Also happens to be the only way I can convince the hubby to eat cannellini beans. 😂 Paired my stew with some brown rice and broccoli, but you can also stuff this in a sweet potato too. 🍠 Recipe is below, but if you want some more details about making this recipe, you can find it on the blog linked to my profile. 🙃 . CANNELLINI TAHINI STEW 1/2 medium onion, diced 6 baby bella mushrooms, sliced 1 green bell pepper, diced 4 cloves garlic, minced 2 tsp smoked paprika 2 tsp dry basil 1/2 6oz can tomato paste 2 cans cannellini beans, rinsed and drained 3 tbsp tahini 1 cup water or vegetable broth Juice of 1 lemon Salt and pepper to taste . Heat up a non-stick pan to medium heat. Add in onion, pepper and mushrooms along with a pinch of salt. Allow veggetables to sweat untouched for a minute before starting to stir. Stir well and cook until translucent. Add in garlic and saute until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add paprika, basil and tomato paste. Cook mixture for about 2 minutes, stirring well. Stir in cannellini beans to combine in sauce, then add in tahini and water. Stir well and bring to a low simmer. Allow to simmer for about 8-10 minutes, stirring on occassion. Turn off heat and add in lemon juice and stir once more. Adjust salt and pepper to taste.
Tabitha Brown: For vegan recipes served with one of the best smiles on the Internet, turn to Tabitha. Warm, inviting and fun, there's a reason Essence called her "America's mom."
Little known fact: I love Gerbera daisies and sunflowers! The colors make me so happy!! My baby girl @tyleahbh surprised me with these beauties today!! Thank you Leah!!! Love you!!! Sending out love to all the Mothers today!! #HappyMothersday #tabithabrown
Deja Riley: A former backup dancer for Beyonce (NBD!), Deja is the host of PopSugar's Dance FitSugar and her workouts combine dancing and shadowboxing (she created #DanceOuttheBox), all set to great music and with great motivation.
LEAN IN to whatever makes you feel good ⚡️ #MentalHealthAwareness ⚡️ —————————————————————————— For me, self-care is a fairly new journey. I didn’t discover the need to take care of myself FIRST until a couple of years ago. I was constantly running myself into the ground trying to please everyone but me + that drove me down a dark hole that I didn’t know if I’d ever come back from 🕳 Now that I’ve learned to make myself a priority + that I can’t give anything to anyone that I don’t have...I’ve learned to fill myself up before pouring into others. Leaning in to what makes me feel good helps me do that daily ☺️✨ What are some things that make YOU feel good?! ⬇️SHARE BELOW⬇️ #SelfCare #FillYourselfUp #PutYourselfFirst #LeanIn #DoItWithDeja ✨
Tae-León: If you are craving an at-home workout that will have you sweating all over your living room, check out the Standford student's feed for a wide variety of circuits that target different body parts and live workouts.
⚡️INNER & OUTER THIGHS - AT HOME 🏠 ⠀⠀ 👯♀️TAG a friend who needs this! ⠀⠀ 🔅𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗻𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀: 𝗔𝘁 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗙𝗮𝘁 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗻! ⠀⠀𝗧𝗢𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗥𝗢𝗪 𝗦𝗮𝘁. 𝗠𝗮𝘆 𝟮𝟯 𝟭𝟬𝗮𝗺 𝗣𝗦𝗧 This one is going to be SO MUCH FUN!! Let’s burn together through one of my fun yet sweaty fat blasting circuits! Link in my bio/stories to sign up! 𝗢𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝗮 𝗳𝗲𝘄 𝘀𝗽𝗼𝘁𝘀 𝗹𝗲𝗳𝘁!!🔅 ⠀ Happy FriYAY Fam🥳 Here are some bomb #athome moves to target both the inner AND the outer thighs🔥 Such a crazy burn with these☠️ Oh and NO EQUIPMENT NEEDED👏🏽 Feel free to add a few of these exercises to your next at-home leg day OR to do them all for a killer total thigh burn🔥LET’S GO!💦 ⠀ 📌SAVE for home inner & outer thigh exercises! 👯♀️TAG a friend who needs this! ✖️Swipe = each individual exercise 🏋🏽♀️Diagram = target muscle groups ⠀ ✨Let me know in the comments what video you want next! ⠀ 🔥WORKOUT DETAILS BELOW🔥 — 📌Choose a few to add to your next leg day or do them all! ⠀ ⚡️Side Lunge with Pulse ⠀⠀➊ 𝗦𝗲𝘁 & 𝗥𝗲𝗽 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲: 3-6 sets / 12-20 reps/leg ⠀⠀➋ 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲: bodyweight or dumbbells ⠀ ⚡️Diagonal Leg Lift ⠀⠀➊ 𝗦𝗲𝘁 & 𝗥𝗲𝗽 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲: 3-6 sets / 12-20 reps/leg ⠀⠀➋ 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲: bodyweight ⠀⠀ ⚡️Lying Side Leg Circles ⠀⠀➊ 𝗦𝗲𝘁 & 𝗥𝗲𝗽 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲: 3-6 sets / 12-20 reps/direction/leg ⠀⠀➋ 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲: bodyweight ⠀⠀ ⚡️Fire Hydrant Kick Out ⠀⠀➊ 𝗦𝗲𝘁 & 𝗥𝗲𝗽 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲: 3-6 sets / 12-20 reps/leg ⠀⠀➋ 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲: bodyweight or miniband ⠀⠀ ⚡️Crossover Kick Ups ⠀⠀➊ 𝗦𝗲𝘁 & 𝗥𝗲𝗽 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲: 3-6 sets / 12-20 reps ⠀⠀➋ 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲: bodyweight ⠀⠀ ⚡️Scaling the Copenhagen Plank ⠀⠀➊ 𝗦𝗲𝘁 & 𝗥𝗲𝗽 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲: 3-6 sets / side - hold to failure ⠀⠀➋ 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲: bodyweight - use a chair, sofa, park bench, etc. in place of my bench — Drop any questions below!🥳 Let me know in the comments if this was helpful and what you want to see next!😊 Stay safe💕 - 🎧Afterhours — @ninanesbitt @teamwork.music 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗸 𝗶𝗻 𝗯𝗶𝗼: 🔅Live Class — 𝗦𝗮𝘁. 𝗠𝗮𝘆 𝟮𝟯 𝟭𝟬𝗮𝗺 𝗣𝗦𝗧 - 𝗙𝗮𝘁 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁 🏠Home Guides: 𝗛𝗢𝗠𝗘 ✨@youcanbeam : 𝗧𝗔𝗘 -
Jessamyn Stanley: Yoga is for Every Body: that is Jessamyn's philosophy, with the popular yoga instructor creating The Underbelly, an at-home yoga app, writing Every Body Yoga and hosting the Dear Jessamyn advice podcast.
I’ll be on IG live both tonight AND tomorrow: 1. Tonight at 7:30pm EST, @tenderfiremedia & I are going live on @mynameisjessamyn & @dearjessamyn in response to a @dearjessamyn listener question about whether asexuality & polyamory go together. I’ve low key been trying to figure out if I’m asexual for years so this question feels rather timely & makes me feel like my insecurities are bout to be on display SO YAY (jk I’m a cancer so this prob bout to be some bullshit.) 2. Tomorrow night at 6pm EST is #ubyoga Live date night on @mynameisjessamyn & @theunderbellyyoga. This week it’s double date night w/ my polycule. Honestly: a bitch is still kinda shocked that everyone agreed to do this but HERE WE ARE. A polycule is a constellation of romantic and/or sexual relationships. My polycule rarely goes on double dates BUT this week we’re gonna play truth or dare- personally, I never voluntarily pick Dare so I’m already a little salty about all of this & I’ve also already been warned that there’ll likely be off camera nudity involved in some of the dares smdh. Bring your brew, green, vino, or vitamin water, see you at date night 💦 💦 💦 Wearing @theunderbellyyoga’s new collection + one of my favorite @adidas bras- find your size via the link in my bio ❤️ ❤️ Also, @thisismygirlfriendsdog
Hannah Fallis Bronfman: Last year, the lifestyle guru with a loyal following on social media released Do What Feels Good, her book that provides "recipes, remedies and routines to treat your body right." Hannah is a DJ, the founder of HBFit and beauty expert aka the ultimate millennial triple threat.
Big weekend plans, you? 🧖🏾♀️🛀🏾
Fatima Dedrickson: "Finding the good, even when it's hard," is listed in Fatima's Instagram bio, which documents her life as a mom, wife and fitness lover.
I remember the first time I was called the N-word. I was in Sweden, I walked into the subway and sat down next to an older lady. She pulled her purse close to her body, looked at me with disgust and called me the n-word. I froze. I was so uncomfortable. I didn’t say a thing. But what happened next, put me into tears and is an experience I will never ever forget. One person, spoke up, then another and then another. It was like a domino effect. Tears were streaming down my face, as I watched people standing up for what was RIGHT. I feel like this is what I’m witnessing right now on social media. It’s a positive chain effect coming from all different races. How many times have you heard someone say something inappropriate but stayed silent? Or spoke up? This isn’t about white vs black. Racism is wrong and evil. It’s about doing the right thing, even when you’re uncomfortable. So keep being bold, loud and stand up for what is right. Your voice matters and is making a difference ✊🏽✊🏿✊🏻✊🏾 #blacklivesmatter #antiracism
Courtney Quinn: You'd be hard-pressed to find a brighter and more colorful Instagram feed than Courtney's, with the Color Queen committing to a new color each month and committing to it through fashion, photoshoots and more. You won't be able to stop scrolling, left in awe of her creativity and infectious energy.
Oyin: Warning: scrolling Oyin's social media feed will cause serious wanderlust. The blogger and social media manager brings followers along on her travels while also sharing her daily life back in Austin.
Ayana Lange: Based in Tampa, Ayana is a lifestyle blogger who shares her musings on fashion, marriage and pregnancy loss awareness. Expecting a baby girl in August, Ayana owns Lage Creative Company, a marketing business and offers tips to aspiring content creators.
Giving into peer pressure and sharing my first real bump picture at 22 weeks 🙊 I feel like I’m barely showing, but last week a nurse told me, “I thought ‘cute baby bump!’ when you walked in, but I...wasn’t sure.” I officially have strangers commenting on my stomach, so it’s time. 🤪 Here are some random things I don’t want to forget: ✨ Baby girl is kicking all hours of the day but gets REALLY active at night ⠀ ✨ My food aversions are mostly gone, but even the smell of coffee is enough to make me dry heave ⠀ ✨ I got sick once last week but other than that, nausea has lifted ⠀ ✨ Sciatica is a huge PITA (literally) and I know it’ll probably only get worse 🤯 ⠀ ✨ We canceled my baby shower which is a huge bummer, but I’m hoping to still have a small family get together before my due date Overall, I wouldn’t recommend being pregnant during a pandemic, but it’s such an honor to carry our little love and I’m so grateful. 💛 #thelittlestlage
Janea Brown: Hi Janea, may we please move into your gorgeous home filled with lush plants and swoonworthy decor ASAP?
TBH, I haven’t FOCUSED on learning any new SUSTAINABLE practices in 2020 yet 👀. No SHAME, if you can RELATE. That has def taken a semi-BACKSEAT, but the ones I learned LAST YEAR have become this year’s HABITS & that’s worth CELEBRATING on Earth Day + everyday 🌿. What’s something EARTH FRIENDLY that you started IMPLEMENTING that comes NATURALLY to you now?
Shan Boodram: "Dr. Ruth meets Rihanna." Need we say more to get you to follow this sex therapist?
They wanna know!! Who’s that girllllll (la la la la la la la la la la la).⠀ ⠀ But dead seriously.. who da fuq is this😂💀?!? My absolute stunning makeup artist for my show #sexologywithshanboodram on @quibi @iamkevinwade stays making these artist-formerly-known-as Shan Boody, wax museum first pass, art-very-loosely-inspired-by reality edits to my face! And while they’re fun to look at, it’s CRUCIAL not to allow yourself to believe that this is “light retouching.”⠀ ⠀ Not to be shady but when we were shooting Sexology I can’t tell you HOW many times I’d walk out on set directly after reading the guest brief and be like “is Molly here yet?” Only to be informed she was the person standing directly infront of me 🧐.⠀ ⠀ We started calling it stain glassing - when people put so many filters on their pics u can barely see what they actually look like underneath. It’s the new catfishing and it’s not cute. I mean sure, it’s cute (some of my highest liked selfies come straight from Kevin so he knows what he’s doing 😘) but looking online how you’re living IRL is way cuter. I get that filters can be fun once in awhile, kinda like cos play, but we still wanna see and get to know each other for real even tho the internet is not real, especially in these times, it’s the closest thing we got ❤️
Sophia Roe: From plant-based recipes to intimate conversations to sensitive musings, Sophia aims to make the world of wellness more diverse.
give tenderness a try why don’t you? — — There are tears that drip onto my fingers when I type some days. I know I’m anxious, we all are. Unease is a battle that we all fight. I’m on a pretty consistent losing streak lately, I’m sure many of you can relate. I was on the way to get groceries, and noticed a very stressed out mommy almost in tears because her two-year-old son just would not keep his mask on. I tried “smiling with my eyes” to let her know that “IT IS OKAY!! YOU’RE A MOMMY, AND YOU’RE DOING SUCH A GREAT JOB.” She twitched with anxiety to fix his mask, I kept walking. — — A handsome, but withered black man experiencing homelessness in a ripped coka-cola t-shirt sits in wheel chair where the sidewalk meets the road. He’s blasting Al Green, and singing his little heart out. His voice sounds beautiful, even though he’s masked. I pause to admire him, and love him for a moment. Only seconds later people honk, and scream at him for being loud, and in the way. He stopped singing, and I kept walking. — — A person said to me one day how insincere it was to tell a stranger I loved them. But ya know, it’s so easy to hate things you don’t understand. A stranger hating anything stranger is a stark, but predicatable occurance. Think of all the times you’ve said something nasty about someone you don’t even know..surely if that’s allowed, then it’s acceptable for me to love people I don’t know, and love things I don’t understand, right? Fuck, I sure hope so, or I’ll just have to keep walking.. — — It’s a weird time, filled with very weird things. You can’t hug your best friends without fear, you can’t go outside without the proper gear, a simple trip to the post office, sadly is much more serious now, and it’s unclear if we’ll ever have “the good ol’ days” again. So fuck it! Get over yourself, and love all the people you don’t know or don’t understand. We’re all living with unpredictable energy right now, and most of us really are doing the best we can. A little tenderness might be good for us all, and that means for you too. #thinkingoutloud #deardiary #iloveyou
Les Alfred: Through her Balanced Black Girl podcast, Les highlights and discusses the wellness industry from a Black woman's perspective, welcoming other Black women to talk about their experiences and expertise.
Quite a few new folks around here, so allow me to introduce myself. My name is Les, and I’m the host of @balancedblackgirlpodcast — a platform that promotes self care and well being through the perspectives of Black women in the health and wellness space. And if I could guess, I’d say recent events and injustices (though they’re the latest, they’re nothing new) brought you here. . A few years ago I was a personal trainer and healthy food blogger desperately trying to fit into a space that didn’t serve me, or others like me. In 2018, I decided to use my platform to talk about my experiences as a Black woman in wellness, and started recording conversations with other Black (and occasional non-Black WOC) women to share their expertise with my audience, and to shine a light on their experiences, and what being a #balancedblackgirl means to them. . Balanced Black Girl is where you’ll find anecdotes from a wide range of Black women experts, and a place to learn about Black-owned wellness offerings. This account is where I share my own journey in being a balanced black girl, and often reflect on life lessons revolving around self love and care along the way. . While I’m glad you’re here, please know, I’m not your Black friend and am not an endless resource of all things Blackness for those gaining awareness in this moment. I aim to amplify the voices of my peers in hopes of helping my community be well despite the endless systems we face daily designed to keep us unwell. . Tap in, listen to understand, and take care. 🙏🏾🖤✨
Mia: Just reading the bio on Mia's Instagram page, @the_healthlete, makes us love her: "High vibe living through conscious + inclusive wellness." The yogi offers inspiration when it comes to food (mostly plant-based), treating your body kindly and living intentionally (#healthiswellth).
Slow down your thoughts to notice the peace. Slow it down more and watch the peace develop within yourself. 😌 — For many, this time of quarantine & self-isolation is the first time to really slow down. Our society expects us to always be future or forward thinking, but that can distract us from expressing gratitude for the small moments. Right now, you can make the time to do the inner work that has been constantly pushed off & deprioritized. — Without all of the distractions of the outside world, slow down & reconnect with yourself. Especially in these times, make meditation (in whatever way that may look like) an important part of your day. It helps you to shift your focus from the daily grind to what really matters. — You don’t need to follow any rules for meditation & it doesn’t have to be done any specific way. What’s important is giving yourself the space to practice mindfulness. How that’s done is up to you! Here are some ideas: 🧘🏿♀️ counting your breath 🎧 listening to a guided mediation ☕️ enjoying your morning tea 🚶🏿♀️ taking a walk 📖 writing in a journal 🙏🏿 expressing gratitude 🎨 creating art 🤸🏿♀️ doing yoga (or a workout) — It’s a practice, but there are so many simple ways you can do it & make it your own!✌🏿❤️✨
Kira West: Travel. Fitness. Self-Care. Kira offers tips and insight into all that and more through her page, which aims to make the wellness space more inclusive.
Shared some of my feels on quarantine yesterday and it seems like a lot of you all feel the same way. 💕 I figured I’d follow up my sharing whats helping me stay grounded in the present moment: 1️⃣ Take a Moment to Breathe (the 4-7-8 breathing technique has helped me a ton) 2️⃣ Consume What Feels Good (personally I limit my news consumption and focus on the facts vs getting caught up in the hype) 3️⃣Focus On The Things You Can Control (there’s so much going on and it can be overwhelming so I focus on the few things I have direct control over)
Morgan Harper Nichols: If you've ever been on Instagram than you've likely seen some of Morgan's work. With 1.3 million followers and growing, Morgan offers daily reminders, affirmations and poetry through her art, and also hosts her own podcast, Morgan Harper Nichols.
About this poem: In regards to recent events, there is a lot of discourse directed at the country at large, which is important. And this is also true: there are those who have been fighting this fight for a long, long time. And yes, it takes courage to do this, and it’s also exhausting work. Heartbreaking. I think back to my great-great-grandfather who was born a slave and died free and I wish I could have known him and told him that we have come so much further along. Tonight, I don’t have a conversation. Instead, I have a lament. A lament to the one who is tired. Tired of having to explain. Tired of having to educate. Tired of having the same conversations over and over again. I don’t speak for everyone in what I’m saying. I speak from the actual sharp pain in my gut as I write this. The anger, despair, and heartbreak, that cries: Why are we still here? I recently watched Toni Morrison’s documentary on Hulu and of the many stories shared that will forever stick me, there was a sentiment she shared that I will not forget. “I never asked Tolstoy to write for me, a little colored girl in Lorain, Ohio...Never...If I tried to write a universal novel, it would be water.” ― Toni Morrison For this poem, it was not about writing for everyone. Yes, I write for other people’s stories, but I also write for pain that I feel as an American, in the skin I'm in. I have been told my work is “too depressing” or “redundant” and honestly, it has never even bothered me because I know I am writing to the part of me that cries with the reality that the wounds are still open. The fight is taking on new shapes. I write as a way of finding peace…just any kind of glimpse that amidst the hurt, maybe we’ll be okay. “If there's a book that you want to read, but it hasn't been written yet, then you must write it.” ― Toni Morrison
Danielle Coke: The 25-year-old artist shares vibrant and colorful drawings, with many recently going viral as they address allyship, anti-racism and justice-related pieces, with all of her prints selling out on her website.
performance won’t end racism. change your heart. change your home. change humanity.
"E! stands in solidarity with the black community against systemic racism and oppression experienced every day in America," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners and viewers to demand change and accountability. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."
