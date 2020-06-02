Evan Peters is apologizing for hitting the retweet button a little too fast.

On Tuesday, the American Horror Story actor told his followers he was sorry for retweeting a post by a Twitter user who shared a recording of a news broadcast.

In the live broadcast, police officers could be seen chasing after "looters," which is how the Twitter user described them. And at one point, the cops were shown pinning down a person they were running after. "I can watch these piece of s--t looters get tackled all day," the Twitter user, who uploaded the post, captioned his video.

After receiving backlash for his retweet, Peters not only apologized but made it clear to his followers that he doesn't "condone" violence. He also expressed his regret for sharing that video in the first place.

"I don't condone the guy watching the news at all in the video which I have deleted. I unknowingly retweeted it," the Dark Phoenix actor wrote. "I'm deeply upset it got on my newsfeed."