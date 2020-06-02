Cindy Ord/Getty Images
by Pamela Avila | Tue., Jun. 2, 2020
Actress Vanessa Morgan Kopech is speaking out about being "tired of how black people are portrayed in media."
Morgan, who currently plays Toni Topaz in The CW's Riverdale, took to Twitter on Sunday, May, 31 to share that she was not going to be "quiet anymore." In a statement posted on the social media platform, she wrote, "Tired of how black people are portrayed in media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people. Tired of us also being used as side kick non dimensional characters to our white leads."
"Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show," she continued. "It starts with the media. I'm not being quiet anymore."
On Tuesday, the 28-year-old actress stated that her role on Riverdale "has nothing to do with my fellow classmates/friends. They don't write the show. So no need to attack them, they don't call the shots & I know they have my back."
Morgan stars in The CW show alongside Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Madelaine Petsch, and Charles Melton.
In response to Morgan, her co-star Reinhart expressed, "We love you, V. And support you 10000%."
Morgan further expressed her frustration about the depiction of the Black community in media when a fan replied to her initial statement. The Riverdale star replied, "Lmao too bad I'm the only black series regular but also paid the least. girl i could go on for days."
She also shared, "But exactly, used as the token biracial bisexual."
Asha Bromfield, who is known for playing Melody Jones of Josie and the Pussycats in Riverdale, also spoke out in response to Morgan's statement.
"Don't even get me started with how Riverdale treated the Pussycats," she wrote on Twitter. We had so much more to contribute than standing in the background and adding sass to a storyline. I stand with you @VanessaMorgan."
Earlier today, Morgan also shared, "Finally feel like I can speak up for myself and my fellow brothers and sisters and be heard. Usually everyone is fake listening. I really hope a change is coming."
Warner Bros and The CW have not responded to E! News for comment.
