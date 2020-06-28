PrideRacial JusticeE! Turns 30Where Are They Now?Bachelor Nation

30 Celebrity Couples Who Prove the Hollywood Love Story Is Possible

From John Legend and Chrissy Teigen to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, these celebrity couples have us cheering for love all year long.
By Mike Vulpo Jun 28, 2020 4:00 PMTags
This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

There's nothing quite like a fairy-tale Hollywood love story.

When it comes to pop culture, fans can't get enough of more than a few famous couples. Whether it's Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' playful banter on social media or Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry's winning family moments, everyone has that famous duo they can't help but root for.

But as E! celebrates their 30th anniversary, there's no question that we've seen our fair share of breakups, summer flings and everything in between.

For this occasion, we decided to celebrate just some of the many successful Hollywood love stories that have captivated the hearts of entertainment fans.

While some relationships ended sooner than some hoped for—anyone else miss the days of Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears dating and wearing denim on denim?!—we can't ignore the ones who made it work even with the lights shining on them all year long. 

Sit back and celebrate the Hollywood couples who made us believe in love below.  

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Stance
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

"Dwyane generally gets up before I do to go to the gym, and he's never left without kissing me and telling me he loves me," the actress and activist once told Glamour. "As for me, I am complimentary to the point where I am almost a little Chester the Molester-y. I think he's delicious. Watching him get out of the shower never gets old."

Instagram
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.

"We ended up being the perfect balance. But it didn't happen until years after and there was a solid foundation built, and that's probably the main reason why we've always been cool and groovy," Freddie previously shared with E! News when gushing over his wife. 

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Oprah Winfrey & Stedman Graham

What's the secret to making a relationship work with one TV legend? "Our relationship works because he created an identity beyond being ‘Oprah's man,'" Oprah revealed to O Magazine. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson

"We got married, we committed to each other, we love each other and we work hard at out relationship," Rita shared during Tom's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. "Not only do we love each other, we really like each other, and we like being together, and we support each other and we keep the communication channels open. That's always important."

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for FIJI Water
John Krasinski & Emily Blunt

The A-list couple recently co-starred in their own horror flick A Quiet Place directed by The Office actor himself. Whether on screen or on the red carpet, we can't get enough of this dynamic duo.

Instagram
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

From eating In-N-Out burgers in hotel rooms to filming music videos together, the "All of Me" singer and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model surely have one of the strongest relationships in Hollywood. As a bonus, Chrissy's Instagram is full of adorable pics of their kids Miles and Luna.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

After meeting on the set of Green Lantern in 2010, the Deadpool actor and the Gossip Girl star have been inseparable. The witty couple lives with their two kids James and Ines in an idyllic mansion in the New York countryside.

BACKGRID
George & Amal Clooney

A renowned human rights lawyer and an eight-time Academy Awards nominee? After several years of marriage, we still can't think of a more impressive couple.

Varinder Chawla / MEGA
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

As the "Jealous" singer and the Quantico star continue to enjoy the newlywed phase, they recently took a trip to India where they spent a week with Priyanka's family and friends. Whether munching on tacos or posing on the red carpet, we can't wait to see more of this cute couple.

Joe Scarnici / Getty
Lisa Rinna & Harry Hamlin

Whether on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills or on evenings out on the town, this couple always has each other's backs and own it! 

Garrett Richardson
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers

The beloved Bachelor Nation couple recently celebrated their would-be wedding day on social media. "Even though I don't get to marry you todayyyyy @jrodgers11, I know it will be all more worth the wait," the former Bachelorette shared. "⁣2021, we really can't wait for you."

Stephen Curry & Ayesha Curry

The NBA athlete and celebrity cook always have each other's backs. And yes, that includes times when they enjoy bowling night at Bowlero San Jose. 

Vivien Best
Alison Holker & Stephen "tWitch" Boss

The So You Think You Can Dance alumni have always had a romance worth cheering for. Now they're hoping it's the kind of love that can change the world as they start conversations about race and the Black Lives Matter movement on social media. 

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith

Is there anything that would drive the actress to leave her husband of more than 15 years? "I can't think of one. I'm sorry," she told Redbook magazine.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka

As soon as New York's Marriage Equality Bill passed, the How I Met Your Mother star and longtime boyfriend announced their engagement. Today, they are still madly in love and the proud parents to two children.

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

He's one of the greatest baseball players of all time. She's a triple threat with her singing, acting and dancing abilities. Together, they make one power couple fans can't get enough of. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Faith Hill & Tim McGraw

The country music artists don't just love raising a happy family together. They also enjoy sharing the same stage. "I love singing with her," Tim gushed to E! News when he performed with his wife in Las Vegas. "They were magical nights."

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher

Romance at its finest! From St. Tropez to Brazil to London, this A-list couple can't stop traveling the world and spending time together.

Instagram
Tamera Mowry-Houseley & Adam Housley

"My love, my best friend, my joy, my pain in the arse (sometimes)," The Real co-host previously joked on Instagram when celebrating a wedding anniversary. "I love you @adamhousley. Thank you for loving all of me. Always and forever." 

Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic
Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake

The "Suit & Tie" singer cannot stop gushing over his beautiful wife. During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he told the talk show host, "It's nice to marry your best friend." Awww.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Russell Wilson & Ciara

"She's a 15 out of 10 as I always say," the Seattle Seahawks quarterback previously told E! News when gushing over his wife. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi

Now this is how you celebrate an anniversary! Once every year, the talk show host hires a skywriter to write romantic messages in the sky.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Kate Middleton & Prince WIlliam

In 2011, pop culture fans around the world watched the royal couple say "I do" in a beautiful ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Today, we love following their family that includes three growing children. 

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment
Beyoncé Knowles & Jay-Z

We're pretty sure we would "Bow Down" to the Hollywood couple busy making new music and raising their three children including Blue Ivy Carter. 





