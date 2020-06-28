30 Celebrity Couples Who Prove the Hollywood Love Story Is Possible

Related : Met Gala Celebrity Couples That Are Total Glam Goals

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

There's nothing quite like a fairy-tale Hollywood love story.

When it comes to pop culture, fans can't get enough of more than a few famous couples. Whether it's Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' playful banter on social media or Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry's winning family moments, everyone has that famous duo they can't help but root for.

But as E! celebrates their 30th anniversary, there's no question that we've seen our fair share of breakups, summer flings and everything in between.

For this occasion, we decided to celebrate just some of the many successful Hollywood love stories that have captivated the hearts of entertainment fans.

While some relationships ended sooner than some hoped for—anyone else miss the days of Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears dating and wearing denim on denim?!—we can't ignore the ones who made it work even with the lights shining on them all year long.