Presley Ann/Getty Images for Sephora
Jen Atkin is showing her support.
On Monday, the celebrity hairstylist applauded a Black Lives Matter protester that wrote on a Los Angeles billboard for her hair care brand OUAI.
In a video captured by onlookers, the protester can be seen standing on the billboard, which reads, "When your hair feels like the middle child," and features an image of a white woman playing with her hair. Underneath the text, they added, "Black Lives Matter!" in red spray paint.
Once the post went viral, Atkin took to Twitter to encourage the activism displayed by the individual. She wrote, "Made our sign every better." Realizing she made a typo, she added, "Made our sign EVEN better. Misspelled it before, sorry." She also acknowledged the moment on Instagram, reposting the image and writing, "I would have climbed up there myself #blacklivesmatter."
The hair guru's positive response was widely received on social media.
"This is how a brand should respond. Well done," one fan wrote, followed by another that tweeted, "THIS IS HOW YOU RESPOND AS A BRAND. THANK YOU." Admiring her reaction, one fan said, "Jen Atkin really said we're committed to making racism go Ouai."
In the wake of George Floyd's death, Atkin has been using her platform to fight for justice. After donating to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a community-based nonprofit organization that pays criminal bail for low-income individuals that have been arrested protesting police brutality, she encouraged her followers to follow suit by providing access to charitable resources, as well as information to support black-owned beauty brands.
Over on OUAI's official Instagram, the brand took a stand against injustice, writing, "We stand with George Floyd. Ahmaud Arbery. Breonna Taylor. We stand with their families, and all the countless others who have unjustly lost their lives. We promise to fight for you and with you."
Like Atkin, celebrities have been donating to provide aid to protestors. Among them were Steve Carell, Janelle Monáe, Seth Rogen and Chrissy Teigen.
Additionally, stars like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds pledged donations to organizations that fight racial injustice. On Monday, the couple announced that they donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, which strives to expand democracy and eliminate disparities through litigation, advocacy and public education.
Taking to the streets, celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Jamie Foxx, Halsey, Michael B. Jordan, Madison Beer and Kendrick Sampson have all shown their support by participating in protests across the country.